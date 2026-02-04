Marvel Comics Reveals SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1 Variant Covers And More Backup Stories

Announced last month, Marvel Comics and DC Comics will join forces again this year with two new Spider-Man/Superman crossover comics celebrating the 50th anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, the first-ever Marvel/DC crossover.

DC's one-shot, Superman/Spider-Man #1, arrives in March, with Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman #1 following in April.

Each will be packed with all-new stories starring Marvel's web-slinging wall-crawler and DC's Man of Tomorrow, along with additional stories featuring more history-making Marvel/DC team-ups, with two more stories for Spider-Man/Superman #1 now officially revealed.

Writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Phil Noto will pair Ghost-Spider with Supergirl, while Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung are set to deliver an additional Spider-Man/Superman team-up tale.

The lead story starring Spider-Man and Superman will be written by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer, marking his first full-length Marvel Comics story, with artwork by Pepe Larraz. Here's a full breakdown of what to expect:

THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY! Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!

In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original GOLDEN AGE SUPERMAN as told by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin!

Industry powerhouse Geoff Johns delivers his first Marvel story in over 20 years, teaming up with frequent collaborator and fellow superstar Gary Frank! A crisis ensues as the hit creative team bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

SYMBIOTE hordes invade Metropolis as a new War of the Realms ignites in Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s epic reunion starring Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, Wonder Woman and more!

Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson and artist Todd Nauck hammer out the tale of John Henry Irons’ clash with the HOBGOBLIN.

Current Amazing Spider-Man scribe Joe Kelly and artist Humberto Ramos deliver a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!

SPIDER-MAN (MILES MORALES) teams up with SUPERMAN in a tale by Miles’ legendary co-creators, Brian Michael Bendis, who recently made his grand return to Marvel, and Sara Pichelli!

GHOST-SPIDER and SUPERGIRL form an unbreakable bond on a high-stakes adventure by current All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider scribe Stephanie Phillips and superstar artist Phil Noto!

Masterful super hero storytellers Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung reunite to put their own spin on a Spider-Man/Superman team-up!

"Spider-Gwen and Supergirl both represent different kinds of strengths and powers, but they're united by their compassion and resilience," Phillips shared today. "I really loved the chance to let these heroes save the day together and have fun doing it. And Phil Noto on art just takes it to another level - Kara, Gwen, and I are lucky to have him!"

Teasing his story, Loeb added, "How often do you get to land on the moon? Travel back in time? Be a part of history? That's what it was like when Marvel asked me to be part of Spider-Man/Superman! It's a short story that I'd like to think connects emotionally with Spider-Man: Blue and Superman for All Seasons.

"Then, the most incredible part is that the incomparable Jim Cheung is illustrating the story, giving it the perfect feel! See you there!"

Below, you can see new Spider-Man/Superman #1 variant covers by Gary Frank, Humberto Ramos, Frank Miller, E.M. Gist, Skottie Young, Peach Momoko, and more.