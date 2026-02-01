Marvel's Comics Giveaway Day Titles Include An Insane First Look At Chip Zdarsky's ARMAGEDDON Event

This May, Marvel Comics celebrates Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day with previews of Armageddon, Amazing Spider-Man #1000, the return of Doctor Doom, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 01, 2026 03:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

While Free Comic Book Day will return this year, Penguin Random House is running a parallel event dubbed Comics Giveaway Day. Held on May 2, it works very much the same, with participating comic book shops given the chance to hand out special "Comics Giveaway Day" issues to visitors free of charge.

Marvel Comics is publishing four Comics Giveaway Day titles: Amazing Spider-Man #1000/Queen in Black #1, Armageddon/X-Men #1, Alien, Predator & Planet of the Apes #1, and Spidey & His Amazing Friends #1.

Today, we have a first look  at artwork from Amazing Spider-Man #1000/Queen in Black #1 CGD 2026 and Armageddon/X-Men #1 CGD 2026, which will prepare readers for the year's most anticipated stories.

Those are Armageddon, the epic summer event from writer Chip Zdarsky; Queen in Black, an upcoming symbiote event spinning out of Al Ewing's work on Venom; the yet-to-be-announced next X-Men milestone; and the historic Amazing Spider-Man #1000. The issues will also include stories tied to Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein’s Infernal Hulk and reveal what’s next for Doctor Doom.

Here's a full breakdown of what's to come for this May's inaugural Comics Giveaway Day:

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026
Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN
Cover by DIKE RUAN

The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by Chip Zdarsky that sets the stage for this summer’s Marvel event...ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end.

PLUS: Your first look at this summer’s big X-MEN event..and DOOM!

ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH
Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ, & FRANCESCO MOBILI
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

In this issue, you’ll find stories from across 20th Century Studios – from ALIEN to PREDATOR to PLANET OF THE APES! Saladin Ahmed presents a tale set on a planet that’s already succumbed to Xenomorphs! And in Jordan Morris’ story, a Yautja warrior stalks one of Earth’s greatest fighters. All this and a return to the Planet of the Apes!

ALIEN, PREDATOR & PLANET OF THE APES #1 CGD 2026
Written by SALADIN AHMED, JORDAN MORRIS & GREG PAK
Art by ROLAND BOSCHI, EMILIO LAISO & ALAN ROBINSON
Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS, Spin and Ghost-Spider, think they have their web-shooting hands full when JEFF THE LAND SHARK pays them a visit! But they haven’t seen anything yet – because shapeshifting alien SYMBIE is here to turn Jeff’s world upside down!

SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 CGD 2026
Written by DANIELLE KREGER
Art by GOODMAN YAMADA
Cover by PACO MEDINA

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL BODY COUNT Will Reveal Torment's Twisted Origin
