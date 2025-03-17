New MARVEL KNIGHTS Comic Book Series Announced From BLACK PANTHER Writer Christopher Priest And Joe Quesada

In 1998, the Marvel Knights line breathed new life into the comic book industry and helped redefine Marvel Comics storytelling for the 21st century.

Now, over 25 years later, two of the imprint’s key creators - influential writer, artist and former Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief Joe Quesada and acclaimed writer Christopher Priest - will present a new evolution of the Marvel Universe under the groundbreaking "Marvel Knights" banner this June in Marvel Knights: The World to Come.

Developed and almost already completed in its entirety, the six-issue series will see Quesada and Priest combine their decades of experience crafting masterful comic book sagas to produce an entirely new vision of the Marvel Universe.

The story begins in Wakanda with startling developments centred around T'Challa, Storm, Shuri, and more that will reverberate across the globe, changing the Marvel mythos as you know it and boldly reinventing its most legendary heroes.

Here's an official description of the first issue:

The King of Wakanda is DEAD, leaving unguarded the world’s most advanced technology, most precious metal, and a cryptic vault of dark secrets while triggering global conflicts among Marvel’s heroes, villains and mutants. With T’Challa gone and the future of the Marvel Universe teetering on a vibranium knife edge, a tribal challenge ensues for the Wakandan throne and its mysterious victor will emerge as the new leader of Wakanda and usher in THE WORLD TO COME.

Recounting the history behind Marvel Knights, Quesada said, "In September 1998, Marvel Knights Daredevil #1 hit the stands, followed by The Punisher, Inhumans, and Black Panther. Eight months earlier, Jimmy Palmiotti, Nanci Dakesian, and I, along with our creators, spent endless hours and sleepless nights producing the best books we could."

"We knew they looked different - edgier than anything Marvel was publishing at the time - but in a struggling comic book industry, there was no guarantee anyone would notice. We were confident they’d do well, but we didn’t anticipate the overwhelming fan reaction or the lasting impact Marvel Knights would have on Marvel."

"Fast forward to October 2017 - my best bud, mentor, and Marvel Knights Black Panther writer (and, for my money, the best writer in comics), Christopher Priest, pitched me an idea rooted in his original Marvel Knights take on T’Challa and Wakanda," the former Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief continued. "It was insane, beautiful, and edgy as hell. I told him I had to draw it - and that we should go even bigger."

"Priest delivered an opus - a journey that lets us - and fans - celebrate those original books while taking familiar characters to new and unexpected places. I haven’t had this much fun drawing a project since Marvel Knights Daredevil #1," Quesada concluded.

A new Black Panther comic from Priest is enough reason for many fans to celebrate this news, regardless of how or where these stories will fit into the wider Marvel Universe. We'll hopefully have more details to share on the rest of the series soon.

For now, check out Quesada's wraparound cover along with a first look at interior artwork, featuring colors by Richard Isanove, below.