QUEEN IN BLACK Covers Reveal Hela's New Look; Series Will Get (Improved) True Believers Blind Bags

This summer, Marvel Comics will release Queen in Black, a five-issue event series by writer Al Ewing (Immortal Thor) and artist Iban Coello (Fantastic Four).

The story spins out of Ewing's acclaimed work on Venom, as well as the new Knull limited series that saw Hela seize Knull's throne, forcing the God of the Void to claim a new power for himself. Their conflict erupts across the cosmos, coming to a head on Earth, where Marvel’s heroes are all that stand in the way of the world being torn asunder by the forces of Light and Dark.

Both are bent on enveloping the universe in their own brand of nothingness, and, in addition to the core series centred around Spider-Man, Venom, Mary Jane, Eddie Brock, and Dylan Brock, new tie-in series will explore the Queen in Black's impact on other corners of the Marvel Universe.

Here's the official description for the series:

HEL ON EARTH! On the farthest edges of the solar system, Knull, God of the Void, builds a brand-new army to destroy Earth...but Hela of Asgard might have gotten there first – as she makes planetfall with a legion of the galaxy’s deadliest symbiotes! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war... A cosmic collision of evil versus evil with Venom, Mary Jane and Dylan Brock caught right in the middle!

To celebrate the launch of the summer's biggest event, Queen in Black #1 becomes the latest Marvel title to be released in True Believers Blind Bags. Following Ultimate Endgame #1 and Daredevil #1, these give fans a chance to purchase the issue in special sealed bags.

However, unlike those previous efforts, Queen in Black #1's Blind Bags will only contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering. The main cover and regular open-to-order variant covers cannot be found in True Believers Blind Bags, making it a far more exciting and rewarding experience for fans who were disappointed to end up with multiple versions of the same Ultimate Endgame cover.

Here's a look ahead to what you might find...

Design Variant Cover By Ryan Stegman

Swimsuit Variant Cover By David Nakayama

Jeff And Knull Variant Cover By Gurihuru

Alternate Webhead Foil Variant Cover By Pat Gleason

Variant Cover By Artgerm

Virgin Variant Cover By Artgerm

Virgin Variant Cover By Jeehyung Lee

Virgin Variant Cover By Peach Momoko

Alternate Homage Variant Cover By Ryan Stegman

Marvel Rivals Variant Cover By Netease Games

All Black Blank Variant Cover

Connecting Variant Cover A By David Marquez

Connecting Variant Cover B By David Marquez

...Or Several Rare, Hand-Drawn Sketch Covers By Surprise Contributors!

"The only threat bigger than one evil God is two of them fighting each other, with Earth caught right in the middle," Ewing shared. "As an old-school ‘60s Marvel villain, Hela's a great match-up against the newer school of Knull, especially given the steps she's been taking to get onto his level. There can only be one winner - but whoever wins, it's the worst news possible for our heroes."

Check out Ryan Stegman's main Queen in Black #1 cover below, along with regular variant covers by Iban Coello, Peach Momoko, Chip Zdarsky, and Skottie Young. More will be revealed in the coming months, so stay tuned for updates as we have them.