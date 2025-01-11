ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #1 First Look Sees The X-Man Don Her Iconic Pin-Up Costume From The 1990s

This Wednesday, brace yourselves for jungle action, untamed romance, and more in the pages of Marvel Comics' Rogue: The Savage Land #1.

The series, first announced last September, will be written by Tim Seeley (Venom War: Wolverine) and illustrated by new artist sensation and Marvel Art Atelier winner Zulema Lavina in her Marvel Comics debut.

The five-issue limited series promises to take fans back to Chris Claremont and Jim Lee's legendary Uncanny X-Men #269 and #274-275 where Rogue embarked on a wild journey in the Savage Land, began her passionate relationship with Magneto, and sported her now iconic Savage Land look.

However, we're sure you'll recognise that costume from the 1990s pin-ups released by Marvel Comics, with Jim Lee responsible for creating this "Savage Land" look before he left to help found Image.

This story is billed as a pivotal chapter in Rogue’s history, and at long last, it's said we'll get to experience the whole story. Here's the official description for Rogue: The Savage Land #1:

The X-Man called Rogue has always been a survivor, but without her mutant powers she’ll need to prove it like never before! As the Savage Land turns towards war, Rogue will need all her skills to survive dinosaurs, mutates, and the Master of Magnetism himself!

"In these five issues, I get to utilize my love for 80s X-Men, Jim Lee, Chris Claremont, Zabu, scantily clad heroines (and heroes!) and probably most importantly: dinosaurs," Seeley said last year. "Alongside my collaborator Zulema Lavina, we're going to deliver something fresh, while honoring the impossibly sexy and epic classic tale of a young Rogue, and two of the weirdest allies a girl from Mississippi could ask for: Magneto and Ka-Zar."

Lavina added, "After winning the Marvel Art Atelier, I was still realizing what an incredible opportunity this is, and then I was asked to draw this Rogue limited series which I immediately fell in love with. It is great to collaborate again with Tim Seeley and I hope the readers will enjoy this amazing story as much as I am."

"The character of Rogue is full of empathy and determination, the iconic Savage Land setting is fantastic, the story is full of wild and unexpected stuff - I can’t wait for you to read it!"

Check out a first look at Rogue: The Savage Land #1 below before it goes on sale this Wednesday.