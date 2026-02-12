RUMOR: CIVIL WAR And ULTIMATES Writer Mark Millar Writing STAR WARS/AVENGERS Comic For Marvel

The first Marvel and Star Wars comic book crossover is reportedly happening, with Kick-Ass writer Mark Millar returning to Marvel Comics for Star Wars/Avengers.

When Disney acquired the Star Wars franchise in 2012, it didn't take long for Marvel Comics to start publishing comic books set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

However, over the past decade, since Star Wars #1's 2015 release, we've never seen anything remotely close to a Marvel crossover. That extends to cover art, meaning fans have had to imagine what it would look like if the Guardians of the Galaxy, for example, were to run afoul of the Imperial Empire.

That's a stark contrast to how various 20th Century Studios properties have been used, as we've had everything from Aliens vs. Avengers to Predator vs. Spider-Man and this month's Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four

Hot off the success of recent crossovers with DC Comics, Marvel is seemingly gearing up to make another long-awaited meeting happen on the page.

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld, who has made his hatred of Marvel his entire personality since being snubbed by Kevin Feige at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, recently took to X to say a "Star Wars/Avengers" comic is on the way. Since then, Bleeding Cool has done some digging and learned that it is indeed happening.

Describing it as "the first full-blown cross-continuity Star Wars project," the site reveals that Mark Millar is returning to Marvel Comics to pen the title. He's been working on it for some time and is best known for Civil War, Ultimates, Kick-Ass, and his runs on titles like Marvel Knights Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and Ultimate X-Men.

In 2017, the news broke that Netflix had acquired Mark Millar's Millarworld imprint. Over eight years later, and all the deal has delivered is Jupiter's Legacy, which was cancelled after one season, a quickly forgotten anime version of Super Crooks, and a six-episode adaptation of American Jesus titled The Chosen One.

There's been some chatter about the Millarworld deal being quietly ended, freeing the prolific writer to set up Mark Millar Productions Ltd.

If the Netflix deal is indeed dead, now is a perfect time for Millar to return to a major publisher for a high-profile project that can put his name and work back at the front of everyone's minds. 

"So, might writing a Star Wars/Avengers comic, a first for such a thing in Star Wars history, be enough to tempt him back for one last job, before setting up Mark Millar Studios?" the site muses. "That's what I'm hearing...and he sees it as something bigger than Civil War."

If this is really happening, then we'd imagine an official announcement being made soon (despite what Liefeld said, it sounds like this crossover could be coming in 2026). Stay tuned as we learn more. 

