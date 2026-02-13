SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Comic Launching This Summer From Dan Slott

With DC currently leading the charge in terms of sales, Marvel Comics has come to rely on comics set in especially popular periods of storytelling. However, what we didn't expect was for the publisher to revisit the divisive "Brand New Day" era.

The initiative was launched in 2008 in the wake of the controversial "One More Day" storyline that saw Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's marriage end after making a deal with Mephisto to save Aunt May's life. It made Spider-Man younger, single, and surrounded him with an overhauled supporting cast and rogues' gallery.

While not every new addition to Spidey's world from that time has had any real staying power (here's looking at you, Menace), the likes of Mr. Negative and Carlie Cooper have stuck around. Now, ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release in theaters this summer. Marvel Comics is launching Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day in May.

Written by Dan Slott and illustrated by acclaimed artist Marcus To (X-Force) with covers by Eisner Award-winning artist Phil Jimenez, the series will also include special backup stories by Inkpot Award-winning artist Marcos Martin.

In 2008, Slott, along with a rotating bench of superstar creators and key contributors, including To, Jimenez, and Martin, created a new era for the wall-crawler. Spanning almost three years and over one hundred issues, a press release claims that "Brand New Day was beloved by fans and saw some of the industry’s most talented writers and artists redefine Spider-Man comics for the 21st century."

"Beloved" seems a tad strong, but there were definitely some big developments in Spidey's life. Here's a description for the series:

BRAND NEW BRAND NEW DAY! Spider-Man discovers one of the most valuable items the Kingpin, A.K.A. Wilson Fisk, possesses—THE LEXICON. This directory of the Kingpin’s criminal enterprise could destroy the criminal landscape of New York City and that’s Spider-Man’s goal when he takes it. But Fisk isn’t the only person who wants the Lexicon... Mr. Negative would love his competitor’s secret information, but so would Frank Castle himself, the Punisher. Taking the Lexicon sure seemed like a good idea to make the city safer, but it’s painted the biggest target ever on Spider-Man’s back! DO NOT MISS THIS IN-COMICS CONTINUITY ADVENTURE THAT WILL ECHO FROM SPIDER-MAN’S PAST INTO SPIDER-MAN’S PRESENT AND FUTURE!

Slott said, "Spider-Man is my favourite character in all of fiction. Heart on my sleeve here—I love writing Spider-Man. We're going to reveal hidden secrets and plant explosive seeds that will pay off and affect what's happening in Spider-Man's world today! These will be stories that matter, and that will have major consequences!"

"We've got the killer art team of Marvel's biggest secret weapon, Marcus To, and new shorts by the Inkpot Award-winning legend, Marcos Martin," he continued. "With Marcus, this is going to be one of the best-looking books on the stand, and with Marcos, we're going to have these incredible short features that will ensure that NEW readers can jump right in, even if they've never read a Brand New Day issue."

Check out Jimenez's cover for the first issue of Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day below, along with Pat Gleason's variant and a glimpse inside the issue.