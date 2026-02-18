Spider-Man Must Protect Norman Osborn From IRON MAN This May As Iron Patriot Returns

Joshua Williamson and Carmen Carnero's new Iron Man run debuted last month to critical acclaim, and we already have a look ahead to the comic's sixth issue, on sale this May. Featuring art by Juann Cabal, it will guest-star Spider-Man and Norman Osborn.

Iron Man #1 ended with a startling cliffhanger as Tony raced to confront A.I.M. for stealing his tech, and Captain America hosted an eclectic group, warning them to keep a watchful eye on Tony's recent actions. Among the familiar faces were fellow heroes like Captain Marvel, lifelong best friends like War Machine, and former adversary Norman Osborn.

Norman and Tony's bitter rivalry defined Marvel's "Dark Reign" era, where Norman led the Dark Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. as Iron Patriot. Now, he struggles to find redemption in the pages of Joe Kelly, John Romita Jr., and Pepe Larraz's Amazing Spider-Man. Can Spider-Man prevent Norman's old feud from resurfacing, or will Tony cause Norman to prematurely slip back to his old ways?

In addition to Ryan Stegman's main cover, Iron Man #6 will feature stunning variant covers, including a special foil cover by Salvador Larroca, an homage to Larroca's Invincible Iron Man #7 cover during his run on the title with Matt Fraction in 2008, and the latest in Todd Nauck's "Ironic" series spotlighting the Iron Patriot armor, which makes a comeback in the story.

Here's the official description for Iron Man #6:

SPIDER-MAN MUST SAVE NORMAN OSBORN... FROM IRON MAN?! Tony Stark and Norman Osborn have history. They’ve known each other longer than you might know. And when the Iron Patriot armor is stolen, all signs point toward the former Green Goblin. Only problem is Iron Man has just one, little, tiny thing standing in his way to take down Norman: the AMAZING, SPECTACULAR, FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN!

"The response to our new Iron Man series has been tremendous and inspiring," Williamson shared. "It's great to see Marvel readers embrace our take on the Armored Avenger. And we're just getting started. Iron Man #6 is the first of our 'Iron Man Team-up' issues and follows up on the Norman Osborn tease from the first issue's cover."

"I've always been fascinated by the rivalry between Tony and Norman and how in a different world they could have been allies or maybe even friends," he continued. "But Tony doesn't trust that Norman has turned to the side of the angels, which puts them into conflict. With Spider-Man caught in the middle. This issue will be key for the future of Iron Man!"

Check out a first look at Iron Man #6 below, and stay tuned for updates as we have them.