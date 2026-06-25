Tigra: My Take On The Feline Avenger Who Took Down A Super-Skrull

Tigra: My Take On The Feline Avenger Who Took Down A Super-Skrull

Tigra is one of them. She’s basically a giant talking tiger – and yeah, I know she looks “cartoonish” compared to IRON MAN or THOR. That’s exactly why people sleep on her

Editorial Opinion
By Divineokpara02 - Jun 25, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Okay guys, let’s talk about Tigra. Marvel has hundreds of superpowered heroes, but some of the best ones never get the spotlight. Tigra is one of them. She’s basically a giant talking tiger – and yeah, I know she looks “cartoonish” compared to IRON MAN or THOR. That’s exactly why people sleep on her.

On paper her powers sound simple: razor sharp claws, insane agility, enhanced senses, and a tail that helps with balance. Standard cat stuff, right? But the way Tigra uses them is what makes her dangerous. We’re talking leaping across buildings in one bound, moving faster than security cameras can track, and landing without making a sound. Her claws can shred through steel. Her senses can detect a threat before it even happens.

But “cat powers” don’t sound impressive until you see her in action. Tigra has been an Avenger. She’s fought alongside CAPTAIN AMERICA, IRON MAN, and BLACK WIDOW. You don’t get on that roster unless you’ve earned it.

Tigra Marvel Feline Avenger comic artwork

The Super-Skrull Fight That Proved Everything

Here’s the moment that shuts up every doubter. In the comics, Tigra went one-on-one with a Super-Skrull who had ALL the powers of the Fantastic Four combined. Stretchy limbs like MR. FANTASTIC, fire blasts like HUMAN TORCH, rock-hard strength like THE THING, and invisibility like INVISIBLE WOMAN. Forget the Fantastic Four – this guy was fantastic on his own.

Most heroes would get overwhelmed. Tigra? She outsmarted him. Even when the Skrull got a speed boost from HUMAN TORCH’S fire, Tigra proved she’s the real speed demon. She used tactics, angles, and timing instead of just raw power. She thought three moves ahead while he was still throwing flames.

That fight shows why Tigra matters. She doesn’t have cosmic energy or reality-warping magic. She has skill, reflexes, and guts. And sometimes that’s enough to beat gods and aliens.

Why Marvel Keeps Ignoring Her

Marvel pushes the big franchises: SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE, DEADPOOL. Tigra gets left in the background. Maybe it’s her design. Maybe it’s because she’s not tied to a movie deal. But it’s a waste.

Her story is proof that you don’t need to be the strongest to be effective. You need training, courage, and the ability to adapt. Tigra has all three. She’s survived cosmic threats, supernatural villains, and team politics inside the Avengers.

Bottom line
Tigra might not be on lunchboxes, but she’s 100% Avenger material. If Marvel gave her a Disney+ series tomorrow, fans would be shocked at how brutal and smart she is.

My take: 5/10
Underrated queen. Marvel, give her more comics.

About The Author:
Divineokpara02
Member Since 12/10/2024
Your friendly neighborhood writer
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/25/2026, 11:28 AM
Holy crap there's an editorial on here. It must be years since the last! Keep up the good work. I'm tired of seeing rumors and Marvel fanboys
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2026, 11:28 AM
her female tiger t1ties need to bee bigger
User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 6/25/2026, 11:30 AM
Some characters are just a bit too much to translate to live action, She-Hulk was one of them. It just doesn't connect with audiences as well.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2026, 11:36 AM
I think Cats (2019) and Wonder Woman 84 did too much damage for studio's to risk it on a character like that. She-Hulk also killed any chance of a solo Disney plus show so her best bet would be a supporting character.
gmit92
gmit92 - 6/25/2026, 11:39 AM
THANK YOU for putting some respect on her name! Love Tigers, would love to see her in the MCU
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/25/2026, 11:55 AM
Okay I know this is a bit out there but hear me out anyone else thinking Melissa McCarthy would be perfect for this role, she has the acting abilities the right physique for the role imagine her in the suit, it's perfect casting
Pimpanzee
Pimpanzee - 6/25/2026, 12:12 PM
I'm sorry; you are...?

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