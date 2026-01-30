ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2 Preview Reveals More About Immortus And Sets Up Another Big Twist

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2 Preview Reveals More About Immortus And Sets Up Another Big Twist

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at Ultimate Endgame #2, revealing more about the Ultimate Immortus and promising another big twist that may be bad news for Spider-Man.

By JoshWilding - Jan 30, 2026 04:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at next Wednesday's Ultimate Endgame #2, with a preview revealing more about what Howard Stark experienced during his millennia-long journey from being Earth-6160's Iron Man to becoming Immortus. 

We also learn how The Maker became "The City," where 2000 years have passed in the time it took for two years to pass outside the dome put up around Latveria.

The sneak peek ends with a major twist when Immortus explains that things have once again changed, and time is now passing more quickly outside The City than within it. That takes Spider-Man by surprise, as his family are waiting for him to come home on the other side. 

Marvel Comics has said that Ultimate Endgame will be the end of this new Ultimate Universe, meaning that the stories of all these characters are nearly over (unless, of course, some of them manage to travel to Earth-616). 

Head of Marvel Comics and Franchise Dan Buckley previously shared Ultimate Spider-Man writer Jonathan Hickman's reaction to learning of Marvel Comics' plans. "We were at one of those creative retreats, and I was sitting next to him, we’re just talking, and he’s like, 'Well, we’re finishing our stories, then you could do that,'" he explained. "I said, 'No, you’re done.'" 

"I was by myself with Jon, Jonathan’s looking at me, he goes, 'What do you mean we’re done?' I said, 'We’re shutting it down.' He goes, 'Why are we shutting it down?' I said, 'It’s the end, right?'"

Hickman hasn't had much luck at Marvel Comics when it comes to long-term stories playing out the way he intended. The writer launched the Ultimate Universe with Ultimate Invasion, but isn't the one responsible for penning its conclusion. The same thing happened with the X-Men's Krakoan Age. 

Camp has been doing a great job with Ultimates, though, and the end of the Ultimate Universe is expected to lead into a game-changing event for Earth-616: Chip Zdarsky's Armageddon

Check out this preview of Ultimate Endgame #2 below.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

THE END HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe - including Spider-Man, America Chavez, Killmonger and Doom - desperately search for a way to stop the Maker. Plus, Iron Lad makes a stunning and heartbreaking discovery that could change the fate of the entire Ultimate Universe forever. Don't miss this pivotal chapter that will leave you reeling!

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by TERRY DODSON, JONAS SCHARF
Cover by MARK BROOKS
On Sale 2/4

