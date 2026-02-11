ULTIMATE ENDGAME Finale Hit With A Significant Delay By Marvel Comics

Has Marvel Comics' new Ultimate Universe been a disaster? Not exactly, but compared to DC Comics' Absolute line—which, by popular demand, is reprinting every issue of every title—an argument could be made that the whole thing has been something of a failure.

Ultimate Spider-Man was initially met with widespread critical acclaim, but that's cooled off (it turns out a married Peter Parker with kids hasn't been that interesting, at least based on the execution thus far). The news that the Ultimate Universe is ending after only two years also received a largely negative response.

Now, the end of the Ultimate Universe just got hit with a fresh wave of problems.

Bleeding Cool has learned that the line's final issues have been delayed...again. Ultimate Endgame #5 has been pushed from April 22 to June 3, meaning Ultimate Universe: Finale #1 and the new Reborn: Ultimate Impact series—leading into the upcoming Armageddon event—will likely be released months before Ultimate Endgame ends.

There's a chance those will be pushed, too, but we're sure you'll remember Secret Wars concluding after the Marvel Universe was softly rebooted in the mid-2010s.

Ultimates #24 is moving from April 1 to May 20, making a mess of the entire thing (the Ultimate Spider-Man finale has faced similar delays, slipping from December to this month...hopefully.

Here's a reminder of what's to come in Ultimate Endgame #5, Ultimate Universe: Finale #1, and Reborn: Ultimate Impact #1:

THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances.

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TBC

Cover by MARK BROOKS

THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE. Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell...

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: FINALE #1

Written by TBC

Art by TBC

Cover by PHIL NOTO

FALLOUT FROM ULTIMATE ENDGAME! Miles Morales returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the Origin Boxes – catalysts for the creation of new superheroes – before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as Miles' battle over the boxes engulfs the entire Marvel Universe! Witness the creation of stunning and unforgettable new characters on both sides of a conflict that will shape the future of the 616!

REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 5/20