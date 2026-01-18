THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: James Gunn Implies We'll Be Waiting A LONG Time For DCU Batman Casting News

THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: James Gunn Implies We'll Be Waiting A LONG Time For DCU Batman Casting News

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared an update on where things stand with the DCU's Dark Knight, confirming that he doesn't want The Brave and the Bold to clash with The Batman Part II.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 18, 2026 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

The DCU not having a Batman has become a frequent source of frustration for many DC fans. The Caped Crusader's shadow appeared briefly in Creature Commandos, but despite announcing The Brave and the Bold nearly three years ago, James Gunn is seemingly struggling to crack the character. 

In fairness, putting a new spin on Bruce Wayne is no easy feat, given how many times he's appeared on screen. Originally, the idea was to pull from Grant Morrison's Batman run, with the hero training his 10-year-old son, Damian, as Robin. 

The news received a mixed reaction from those eager to see a proper exploration of characters like Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Tim Drake during their respective stints as the Boy Wonder. Complicating matters is the fact that Warner Bros. is moving full steam ahead with The Batman Part II, an "Elseworlds" tale set outside the DCU. 

Responding to fan questions on Threads, Gunn was asked when we're likely to get an update on Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold. "I'm dependent on when there's an actionable script ready," he started, "so there is no way of me guessing this. Also, frankly, we're well into Batman 2, and I wouldn't want to cloud the Batsphere until after that."

With Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel not set for release until October 2027, does that mean the DCU's Dark Knight will be sidelined until 2028, 2029, or beyond? It certainly sounds that way.

"I think both Batman and [Wonder Woman] are incredibly important," Gunn mused. "But I'm also not going to have two Batman movies come out in the same year." So, as long suspected, it seems The Batman Part II is delaying The Brave and the Bold, at least to some extent. 

Elsewhere, Gunn confirmed that an unannounced DCU project is "already greenlit," and denied that Swaybox Studios' Dynamic Duo is being rewritten. Instead, work on the animated movie is going "really, really well." 

Pushed for news on Clayface, the DC Studios co-CEO wrote, "I haven't even seen the film yet because James [Watkins] is still in the first cut. Directors always get their first cut, which takes place over 11 or 12 weeks or something like that. And then producers see it. Producers are always hands-off during the director's cut. Not only is it the best way to do it, but it's also a DGA thing."

For now, the DCU will have to continue without a Batman. Throw in Gunn's latest update about Wonder Woman, and it seems patience will be key when it comes to seeing the Trinity back on the big screen.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
DC Studios Boss James Gunn Responds To Report That THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Is Eyeing A 2028 Release
Related:

DC Studios Boss James Gunn Responds To Report That THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Is Eyeing A 2028 Release
THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: 5 Ways DC Studios Can Guarantee The Long-Delayed Batman Reboot Succeeds
Recommended For You:

THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: 5 Ways DC Studios Can Guarantee The Long-Delayed Batman Reboot Succeeds

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder