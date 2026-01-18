THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: James Gunn Implies We'll Be Waiting A LONG Time For DCU Batman Casting News

The DCU not having a Batman has become a frequent source of frustration for many DC fans. The Caped Crusader's shadow appeared briefly in Creature Commandos, but despite announcing The Brave and the Bold nearly three years ago, James Gunn is seemingly struggling to crack the character.

In fairness, putting a new spin on Bruce Wayne is no easy feat, given how many times he's appeared on screen. Originally, the idea was to pull from Grant Morrison's Batman run, with the hero training his 10-year-old son, Damian, as Robin.

The news received a mixed reaction from those eager to see a proper exploration of characters like Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Tim Drake during their respective stints as the Boy Wonder. Complicating matters is the fact that Warner Bros. is moving full steam ahead with The Batman Part II, an "Elseworlds" tale set outside the DCU.

Responding to fan questions on Threads, Gunn was asked when we're likely to get an update on Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold. "I'm dependent on when there's an actionable script ready," he started, "so there is no way of me guessing this. Also, frankly, we're well into Batman 2, and I wouldn't want to cloud the Batsphere until after that."

With Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel not set for release until October 2027, does that mean the DCU's Dark Knight will be sidelined until 2028, 2029, or beyond? It certainly sounds that way.

"I think both Batman and [Wonder Woman] are incredibly important," Gunn mused. "But I'm also not going to have two Batman movies come out in the same year." So, as long suspected, it seems The Batman Part II is delaying The Brave and the Bold, at least to some extent.

Elsewhere, Gunn confirmed that an unannounced DCU project is "already greenlit," and denied that Swaybox Studios' Dynamic Duo is being rewritten. Instead, work on the animated movie is going "really, really well."

Pushed for news on Clayface, the DC Studios co-CEO wrote, "I haven't even seen the film yet because James [Watkins] is still in the first cut. Directors always get their first cut, which takes place over 11 or 12 weeks or something like that. And then producers see it. Producers are always hands-off during the director's cut. Not only is it the best way to do it, but it's also a DGA thing."

For now, the DCU will have to continue without a Batman. Throw in Gunn's latest update about Wonder Woman, and it seems patience will be key when it comes to seeing the Trinity back on the big screen.