MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Reveals Whether Wonder Woman Will Appear; Update On Grant Gustin's Flash

Much has been said about Wonder Woman making her DCU debut in James Gunn's upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow. However, the filmmaker has now poured cold water on the notion of Diana Prince being in the movie.

There have also been some persistent social media rumblings that the DCU's Batman has been secretly found, suggesting Gunn might assemble the Trinity for Man of Tomorrow, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice-style.

Answering fan questions on Threads, the DC Studios co-CEO finally set the record straight when he said, "All these rumors of Batman and Wonder Woman auditions are false."

He added, "The big news was Brainiac. Most other sizable roles are characters we've already met. Smaller roles are being [cast] now."

"We are currently casting a female character in [Man of Tomorrow]," Gunn confirmed. "My only guess is scoopers are taking a stab at guessing that's [Wonder Woman]. If only because if you guess about enough stuff, something is likely to be true every once in a while. But I can't think of something true off hand."

Based on the filmmaker's remarks about Brainiac being the movie's biggest casting announcement, now might be a good time to temper expectations. Big Barda has already been found for Mister Miracle, so this isn't her, and it may be a character like Mercy Graves (rather than a major superhero).

We also have a somewhat more solid update, as Gunn confirmed that Sam McCurdy (Shōgun) is officially on board as Man of Tomorrow's cinematographer.

Gunn later said he knows nothing about The Flash star Grant Gustin's recent hair colour change.

However, despite speculation about his possible DCU debut as Barry Allen, Gustin himself has now said, "As anyone [who] asks me knows, I will always welcome the opportunity to play The Flash again. Having said that, my hair is long and blonde for a project that has nothing to do with The Flash or any other superhero."

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. We recently learned that Lars Eidinger will play the movie's big bad, Brainiac.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.