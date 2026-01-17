THE FLASH: James Gunn Responds To Demands That Grant Gustin Play The DCU's Scarlet Speedster

Responding to a fan who reminded James Gunn that fans would like to see Grant Gustin play the DCU's Flash, the DC Studios co-CEO also debunked a pretty wild "rumour" about the Scarlet Speedster.

By JoshWilding - Jan 17, 2026 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: The Flash

It's been a couple of years since The Flash concluded its nine-season run on The CW. As the network looked to move away from pricey scripted dramas, the Arrowverse TV shows fell one by one, with the Scarlet Speedster lucky to get a proper ending after Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were unceremoniously cancelled.

Grant Gustin did an excellent job as Barry Allen in the eyes of most fans, and the positive aspects of his performance shone even brighter after whatever it was Ezra Miller did in The Flash movie in 2023. 

In December 2024, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said that he and Peter Safran are "holding a beat on development" when it comes to a new movie featuring the Scarlet Speedster. We don't know what that means for Barry Allen, but there's a good chance that Wally West will be the DCU's Flash (giving the Fastest Man Alive a fresh start).

Gunn recently responded to another weird fan question on Threads, who threatened to "riot" if The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page is chosen to play The Flash in place of Gustin. That's the first we've heard about the trans actor's possible DCU casting. 

Weighing in, the Man of Tomorrow filmmaker said, "I keep being told people are going to riot over things but I am as of yet to see a riot. Love Grant by the way. I don't know what Elliot has to do with anything."

Gustin's name has cropped up again because photos of him with blonde, Barry Allen-like hair recently went viral on social media. For what it's worth, the Arrowverse alum has previously confirmed that he's spoken to DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn...but not about the Fastest Man Alive. 

"We've never talked about Flash," the actor confirmed in 2024. "We've talked, just like, I'm a huge Superman fan. I've always been a Superman fan, since I was a kid. So, I'm just really excited about the movie. And I'm excited about David [Corenswet]'s casting."

He added, "I'm excited to see what James Gunn does with it. So, I think at one point - maybe a couple of different times, we've DM'd about Superman. We've literally never talked Flash. I'm just excited he's doing Superman."

Despite the controversies surrounding Miller, Warner Bros. Discovery and Gunn gave both the actor and The Flash movie their full backing. The Superman director even went so far as to declare it "one of the greatest superhero movies ever made."

Those words came back to haunt him amid mixed reviews, a so-so response from fans, and a dismal haul at the global box office. At this stage, fans would welcome Gustin back to the role, though we'd bet on the Scarlet Speedster remaining sidelined for now. 

