THE FLASH: Andy Muschietti Remains "Proud" Of 2023 Movie, Addresses Ezra Miller "Crisis" And Fan Backlash

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has explained why he's still "proud" of the work he did on the divisive 2023 movie, despite the negative reaction from fans and its disappointing box office performance.

By JoshWilding - Oct 15, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: The Flash
Source: The Playlist

The Flash had the potential to be a great comic book movie. After Zack Snyder's divisive approach to the Scarlet Speedster, filmmaker Andy Muschietti set out to put the hero back on track by teaming Barry Allen up with Michael Keaton's iconic Batman. 

Unfortunately, the movie didn't work. Whether it was Ezra Miller's personal issues overshadowing the character, their zany performance/s, or a lot of bad CGI, The Flash failed to strike a chord with audiences. Even after decent, albeit mixed, reviews, it flopped with $271 million worldwide. 

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn had plenty of praise for the 2023 movie and has tapped Muschietti to helm the long-delayed The Brave and the Bold (a movie the director reportedly remains attached to take charge of).

Talking to The Playlist about It: Welcome to Derry, Muschietti reflected on making The Flash, the negative response to the movie, and the Ezra Miller of it all. 

"No, we just moved on and understood that sometimes there’s a headwind and a project that you dedicated a lot of work to," he replied when asked if the fallout shook his confidence at all. "And we’re very proud of it. I think it’s a good movie."

"A lot of people did not see it. But you know how things are these days, like people don’t see things, but they like to talk s*** about it, and they like to jump on bandwagons," Muschietti continued. "They don’t really know. People are angry for reasons that are unrelated to these things. Of course, we had a publicity crisis with Ezra that is undeniable. And I’m not questioning that."

"But yeah, we love the movie. And actually, we really recommend it. This may seem immaterial now, but we also had so much support from the studio, really, at a point where they could have been like, you know, backing out because of all the issues we were having with publicity. And they went all in, and we all went all in."

"And again, we love the movie. We, you know, we gave it our blood, sweat, and tears all the way to the end," he concluded. "And I watched it, like a week ago, and loved it again."

While The Flash's many issues overshadowed the movie, there was a lot that did work. Sasha Calle's Supergirl, Muschietti's approach to Batman, and the portrayal of the Fastest Man Alive's powers were all high points that, ultimately, fell by the wayside after edited clips of the hero putting a baby into a microwave oven went viral. 

DC Studios has seemingly decided to shelve The Flash, and it's unclear when or where we'll see a new take on Barry Allen (or perhaps even Wally West). The DCU doesn't currently have Batman, while Milly Alcock has replaced Calle as the Maiden of Might.

What do you think about Muschietti's take on The Flash? Head to the comments section below to tell us your thoughts.

ferf
ferf - 10/15/2025, 1:38 PM
It was better than anything Marvel produced since endgame
Vigor
Vigor - 10/15/2025, 1:50 PM
@ferf -

better produced than guardians 3?
More cheer moments than no way home?
Better fights than shang chi?

No way lol
But I did enjoy it quite a bit
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 10/15/2025, 1:52 PM
@ferf - that’s a bold statement.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/15/2025, 1:57 PM
@ferf - It was absolute horseshit
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/15/2025, 2:05 PM
@ferf - The Flash?!?! Hahaha!
Itwasme
Itwasme - 10/15/2025, 1:38 PM
I felt it made some mistakes, but was pretty good overall. I think the effervescent praise leading up to its release hurt instead of helped it's reception. Ezra's challenges hurt as well, and as someone who has seen addiction first-hand a few times, it felt easily similar (though I don't think we ever learned thw full story and it's resolution).
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 10/15/2025, 1:43 PM
Going on 2 years now and you just can't resist kicking that dead horse can you Josh??? SMH 🙄
Vigor
Vigor - 10/15/2025, 1:47 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - this is a new interview because the director is also the director of IT
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/15/2025, 2:06 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - Muschietti didn’t ask himself the questions, genius.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/15/2025, 2:07 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - josh is the uiltimate horsekicker , they fun from him at the racecourse
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/15/2025, 2:08 PM
@IAmAHoot - he should , what lack of selfawareness, very patagonic of him
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 10/15/2025, 1:44 PM
I miss the time before superhero movies went insane. Marvel and DC have made one good movie between them in 5 years and that was The Batman. And they'll somehow ruin that with the sequel, if they ever make one.

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/15/2025, 1:54 PM
@FleischerSupes - I miss that 300/Watchmen/Wanted/Sin City/HellBoy Golden Army era. I wasn't too familiar with those stories and characters. So I was surprised, delighted and in the case of The Watchmen genuinely shocked by some of the elements.

Those movies were made with heart and attention to detail. You could tell the people making it really gave a damn. When I left the theaters I rushed to pick up the graphic novels and comics to see more from those characters feeling very energized. After Endgame I pretty much feel nothing watching these films. Shortly afterwards I largely forgot what I just saw.

These newer films leave no real impression on me. I could say Superhero fatigue, but I think it's more of a quality issue.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/15/2025, 2:00 PM
@DarthOmega - It's by design. All of those films weren't made with a cinematic universe in mind and they weren't made by a factory with 10 cooks in the kitchen. They each had a director with an authorative voice that wanted to tell a good story. I've already forgotten most of Fantastic Four because it's just such a generic piece of shit. The old F4 movies were horrendous, but you can tell they at least had some heart put into it.

THAT'S the difference between old CBMS and new CBMS. Scorsese was right.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/15/2025, 1:46 PM
"and they like to jump on bandwagons"
Absolutely true 💯
And I've been seeing that since i started getting involved in any fandoms online

I didn't see the movie because i didn't want to support Ezra. It didn't sit right with me
But I did see the movie through other means and enjoyed it. I enjoyed the super girl, flash, and batman team up a little too much! Thats the DC I want to see the most
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2025, 1:57 PM
@Vigor - agreed

I have seen people bash things and it turns out they didn’t even watch it but just hopped on the outrage bandwagon…

Just strange.
rez4prez
rez4prez - 10/15/2025, 1:47 PM
Ezra Miller was NEVER the right choice to play Barry Allen/ The Flash. That was the worst casting decisions in the history of casting decisions for a comic book movie
DarthNihilus
DarthNihilus - 10/15/2025, 1:53 PM
Worst Flash actor ever
2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 10/15/2025, 1:57 PM
That movie was HOT GARBAGE.

I don't trust anyone's taste in movies who liked this CRAP.

HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 10/15/2025, 1:58 PM
Best film Gunn has seen
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/15/2025, 2:09 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - better than Peacemaker season 4 ?
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 10/15/2025, 1:59 PM
Going into that movie, I really wanted to like it. I didn’t like what Ezra Miller did, of course but was curious to see the movie. I mean, freakin Michael Keaton-Batman, c’mon! So my thoughts at the end were that Ezra’s world 2 version was so annoying and unlikable and the CGI was horrid in that baby scene and time realm. Outside of that I really liked Michael Keaton and Supergirl in it. I even liked the evil speedster. World2 Barry was just so much more goofy and annoying that it kind of killed it for me. The Batfleck cameo was pretty cool. That all being said, its a hard watch and zi probaly won’t put it on but if its on, sure.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/15/2025, 2:00 PM
By far one of the worst "blockbusters" ever made. Atrocious on every level. The fact that Gunn has this clown for Batman is insane.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
clogan
clogan - 10/15/2025, 2:01 PM
The other day I took a massive shit that must have been at least 10 pounds. I even took a picture of.

I was proud of that too.
AlexdoxA
AlexdoxA - 10/15/2025, 2:04 PM
It was the CGI for me, I remember the movie up until the building scene. I just couldn't take it seriously after that.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/15/2025, 2:04 PM
The studio did snyder absolutely filthy for making 2 divisive movies but supported ezra through multiple creepy allegations 😬
Forthas
Forthas - 10/15/2025, 2:28 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - I totally agree! I am no Zack Snyder fan by any stretch of the imagination but I do recognize that his only sin is that he is a bad storyteller. I don't understand how this studio tolerates a-holes like Ezra Miller and James Gunn and then wages this silent war on Zack Snyder to discredit his work. I hope Snyder does not return to DC but fair is fair. There are a lot worse people who were driven by greed and ego that have contributed to the destruction of the DC film universe and I would choose Snyder over them.
kseven
kseven - 10/15/2025, 2:05 PM
Worst casting in superhero movie history, with the worst retconned dead parents origin of all time, thanks to Geoff Johns.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2025, 2:06 PM
I haven’t seen the Flash in it’s entirety but from what I’ve , it does seem like a mixed bag to an extent in that he has its moments of bad VFX and questionable decisions but then you get Muschietti’s handling of Batman/Bruce Wayne , the action sequences & heart so I can see how people might fall in either direction of liking it or not.

?si=RQamYb39uL_F59FC

?si=JjoWPQcyrEsKgr5G

?si=HaDljHA8bQxBXgM1

I certainly don’t envy Muschietti’s position at the time though with having to deal with Co-Vid , controversies around his lead star aswell as the shifting landscape of WB/DC at the time so he probably did as best as he could do he should be proud given those circumstances…

However I do hope he’s able to do The Brave & The Bold just to have him be at the helm of a far less troubled production (hopefully) and see how the end result comes out!!.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/15/2025, 2:21 PM
The fans: Ya know guys people don't really seem to like Ezra Miller these days. They really don't like him as the Flash

The studio: Hey let's make two of them. While we're at it let's also put Wonder Woman, Zod, 3 different Batmen, Supergirl and the shittiest CG since Birdemic. Maybe if we overstuff the film people will forget how poorly executed it is.

I like pizza. I like gumbo. But you can't just throw everything in the pot, and you can't use everything as a topping. The ingredients ultimately cancel each other out.

It's one of the things I fear about Spider-Man Brand New Day.

