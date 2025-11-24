THE FLASH: Hot Toys' New Blue & Grey Suit BATMAN Figure Needs To Be Seen To Be Believed

THE FLASH: Hot Toys' New Blue & Grey Suit BATMAN Figure Needs To Be Seen To Be Believed

Hot Toys has revealed a new 1/6th figure based on The Flash, and it features Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne in the classic grey and blue suit, complete with the yellow logo. You can take a closer look here!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 24, 2025 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: The Flash

2023's The Flash movie had its fair share of issues, but Michael Keaton's return as Batman wasn't one of them. Despite decades having passed since he last played the Caped Crusader, the actor hadn't missed a beat and was a highlight in a blockbuster with very few of them.

Warner Bros.' originally planned to bring Keaton back for Batgirl—a movie he shot alongside Leslie Grace—and potential projects like Batman Beyond and Crisis on Infinite Earths

During The Flash, we saw that Bruce Wayne had an armoury full of Batsuits, some of which were surprisingly close to the comics. Among them was a blue and grey costume with the yellow symbol, and Hot Toys is now giving fans the chance to add that unique version of Batman to their collection with an upcoming 1/6th scale figure.

Many fans have pointed out that some of the facial expressions are pretty bizarre, while it's definitely strange to see Keaton suited up in a batsuit that's such a contrast to what we saw in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns

Here's the official product description:

In The Flash, Bruce Wayne’s secret armory comes to light — a hidden bookcase in Wayne Manor’s study swings open to reveal a vault of Batsuits collected over decades from his crime-fighting past. Among them is the distinctive Blue & Grey Suit, a design that pays homage to Batman’s comic book roots.

Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Batman (Blue & Grey Suit) Collectible Figure, masterfully crafted to capture Michael Keaton’s presence in this nostalgic yet reimagined suit. This exclusive figure is only available in a limited quantity of 1,500 units in selected markets. The figure features a newly developed blue colored cowl head with separate rolling eyeballs and three interchangeable lower face sculpts that reveal Batman’s steely determination. The muscular body is clad in the newly developed Blue & Grey Batsuit, meticulously textured and detailed to reflect its cinematic design. It features a wired cape that allows for dramatic posing, and the yellow utility belt with multiple pouches adds a vintage flair that recalls Batman’s classic comic silhouette.

Equipped for action, Batman comes with signature gadgets, including a Grapnel Gun and a rope-attached Batarang, along with eight interchangeable hands for a range of dynamic display options. The figure is finished with a specially designed figure stand featuring two interchangeable graphic cards.

The Blue & Grey Suit unites the timeless legacy of Michael Keaton’s Batman with the bold visual spirit of the comics — making this collectible figure an essential addition for fans of The Flash and Batman.

Would you add this take on Batman from The Flash to your collection? Take a closer look at the figure in the Instagram gallery below, and let uys know your thoughts in the comments section. 

Will The Flash Appear In DC Studios' Upcoming DC CRIME Series Led By Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen?
Related:

Will The Flash Appear In DC Studios' Upcoming DC CRIME Series Led By Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen?
THE FLASH: Andy Muschietti Remains Proud Of 2023 Movie, Addresses Ezra Miller Crisis And Fan Backlash
Recommended For You:

THE FLASH: Andy Muschietti Remains "Proud" Of 2023 Movie, Addresses Ezra Miller "Crisis" And Fan Backlash

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SiMo
SiMo - 11/24/2025, 9:33 AM
It's a nice figure. But the cowl doesn't work for me. I would have preferred a more decisive expression.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/24/2025, 9:36 AM
Lmao 🤣
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 11/24/2025, 9:38 AM
User Comment Image
kseven
kseven - 11/24/2025, 9:39 AM
Looks incredible actually
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/24/2025, 9:44 AM
Probably close to what we'll see in Superfreindsman

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder