Original '60s BATMAN TV Series And '70s Wonder Woman Costumes Sell For A Combined Total Of Over $1 Million

Original '60s BATMAN TV Series And '70s Wonder Woman Costumes Sell For A Combined Total Of Over $1 Million

If you ever wondered how much the costumes from the '60s Batman and '70s Wonder Woman shows would set you back if you bought them, a few of them just sold for a combined total of over $1 million.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Oct 29, 2025 08:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

The 1960s Batman and '70s Wonder Woman TV series are a solid foundation of pop culture. In fact, it'd be reasonable to say the two adaptations are two of the most important pieces of fiction in entertainment, period. Even if you didn't watch them when they were originally on, or caught them on streaming or home video, odds are you're familiar with the shows' extremely catchy theme songs, colorful aesthetics, and, specifically on the Batman side, the unmistakable onomatopoeia sound effects.

In particular, one of the most attractive aspects of the shows were their hero costumes, which are now part of Hollywood history. The shows' cultural relevance is still such, that some of their costumes and props were auctioned off (by Heritage Auctions) for a combined total of over $1.4 million, per The Hollywood Reporter

Adam West and Burt Ward's Batman & Robin costumes sold for a combined $575,000, while Yvonne Craig's Batgirl suit sold for $87,500. The show's villain costumes were also given the high-price treatment. Cesar Romer's Joker outfit was auctioned off for $212,000, Burges Meredith's Penguin ensemble sold for $46,250), while Julie Newmar's Catwoman suit sold for $68,750. Regarding Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter's costume—including the Lasso of Truth—sold for $225,000. Various Batman props were also sold, including the Dark Knight's signature batarang ($50,000) and batscanner receiver ($150,000).

To summarize the auction prices: 

  • Batman & Robin suits — $575,000
  • Wonder Woman suit — $225,000
  • Joker suit — $212,000
  • Batgirl suit — $87,500
  • Catwoman suit — $68,750
  • Penguin suit — $46,250

In all, the costumes and props from the classic DC series sold for $1,414,500 million. Even more impressively, according to THR, Batman memorabilia accounted for seven of the top-12 best-selling items at the auction. 

The items were part of Dr. Stewart Berkowitz's collection. Prior to his passing in 2024, Dr. Berkowitz was well-known for his immense pop culture collection, which encompassed anything from props and costumes to life-sized vehicles. Among such vehicles was the 1960s Batmobile. Other parts of his collection that were also auctioned included costumes from shows like Star Trek, Happy DaysI Dream of Jeannie (heck, yeah), Get Smart and The Munsters

Though campy-looking judged by today's standards, the costumes in Batman and Wonder Woman remain—impressively enough—the most comic-accurate representations of their main characters to date. It speaks to the awe-inspiring nature of the shows' storytelling and designs that, despite the considerable technical limitations of their time, they managed to capture people's imaginations, granting themselves the ability to remain relevant in our ever-evolving pop culture lexicon. 

If you could own any of the props from Batman and Wonder Woman, which one would it be? Leave your answer in the comments! 

What Was ComicBookMovie's Favorite Superhero Movie Of 2025?
Related:

What Was ComicBookMovie's Favorite Superhero Movie Of 2025?
A Promising Update On BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Emerges From DC Studios' Co-CEO James Gunn
Recommended For You:

A Promising Update On BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Emerges From DC Studios' Co-CEO James Gunn

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/29/2025, 8:08 PM
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/29/2025, 8:19 PM
Money well spent to sniff prime Lynda Carter sweat.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/29/2025, 8:33 PM
If I had money to blow.. someday

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder