MISTER MIRACLE Showrunner Tom King Confirms Animated Series Has Cast The DCU's Darkseid

It was last summer when we first learned of DC Studios' plans for an animated adaptation of Tom King and Mitch Gerads' Mister Miracle. King will serve as showrunner on the series, which hopefully means the story will stick closely to the Eisner Award-winning comic.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has repeatedly said that actors who play DCU characters in animation will reprise their roles in live-action.

Not every hero or villain we cross paths with in shows like Mister Miracle and Creature Commandos is necessarily going to appear elsewhere. Still, Gunn's plan means whoever lends their voice to the animated Scott Free would do the same in other movies and TV series.

In a new interview, King discussed his approach to Mister Miracle and, following Gunn's confirmation that the show takes place in the same world as Superman and Peacemaker, the writer revealed that it's fallen to him to cast some DCU heavy-hitters, including Darkseid.

"We are in the middle of making this absolutely wonderful show as good as it possibly can be. I'm the showrunner. I am writing every single episode. I can confirm that Mister Miracle is a DCU show that has huge implications for the DCU at large. We are doing it right. Mitch is a producer on it and a designer. We got to cast Darkseid. And we got to cast Orion. Obviously, Scott and Barda were the big ones. [We're] finding the right people, finding the right designs and finding the way to tell this story." "I wrote [the comic] nearly a decade ago, and I'm not the [same] person who wrote that story. That was a very raw, emotional story. It's about breakdowns, it's about suicide, it's about love. It's about these huge themes of what is real and what is not real. Revisiting that has been a revelation, and I am utterly in love with it. To me, it's the best thing I ever wrote, but also, I've had 10 years of people talking to me about [it]."

Before getting too excited about wider plans for Darkseid, Gunn has confirmed that he's not overly interested in using the character, given the role he played in Zack Snyder's Justice League and the villain's perceived similarities to Thanos.

The upcoming series follows Scott Free, known worldwide as Mister Miracle, the greatest escape artist who ever lived. With his wife, Big Barda, Scott seemed to have built the perfect life on Earth, until everything began to unravel. As war erupts between the planets Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott’s adoptive father, Darkseid, has apparently obtained the Anti-Life Equation, a devastating force capable of dominating the universe.

With carnage escalating on both sides, Mister Miracle becomes the last hope to end the conflict and restore peace. But the power of the Anti-Life Equation might already be affecting Scott’s mind, distorting his reality and threatening the happiness he shares with Barda.

