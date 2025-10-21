MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Reveals Surprising Reason Darkseid WON'T Be The DCU's Big Bad

MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Reveals Surprising Reason Darkseid WON'T Be The DCU's Big Bad

Superman director James Gunn has explained why he doesn't have plans for Darkseid as the big bad of "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters," and it boils down to a couple of surprising, understandable reasons.

By JoshWilding - Oct 21, 2025 02:10 PM EST
"Darkseid is."

That phrase is frequently used in the DC Universe, and it's apt because Darkseid is many things. For a lot of fans, he's the ultimate big bad and a character who has yet to be done right in live-action.

Zack Snyder had big plans for the villain in the DCEU, while there were even discussions about Ava DuVernay helming a New Gods movie. Ultimately, Darkseid was relegated to a few brief scenes in Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, the idea had been for him to step out of the shadows in the filmmaker's unmade sequels. 

Talking to New Rockstars, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that his Salvation plans aren't necessarily connected to Darkseid. In the comics, it's revealed to be DeSaad's training ground for Parademons, but in the DCU, the prevailing theory is that Rick Flag Sr.'s Metahuman prison is a new take on Dinosaur Island and the Centre. 

Gunn, who is currently working on his Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, went on to explain why he's not considering Darkseid for the big bad of "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters."

"It's the New Gods in general that are, to me, interesting," he started. "We're dealing [with that] in Mister Miracle. There's that aspect of it, and then there are aspects of Darkseid in Thanos, in that they're obviously very similar. They look very similar."

"Because of that, to give you probably more than an answer than you probably expected, using Darkseid as the big bad right now is not necessarily the thing for a lot of reasons," Gunn confirmed. "Zack did it so cool in his way, and then there's Thanos and Marvel."

There are similarities between the two villains, so it's not hard to see why Gunn would rather not launch the DCU with a Thanos-lookalike as its main threat. Hopefully, we will get to see Darkseid down the line. While the Superman director said he hasn't read the first episode's script yet, he strongly hinted at the character having a presence in the animated Mister Miracle.

Later, when it was put to Gunn that Salvation could be the dimension where Ultraman ended up after being sent through that black hole, he responded, "He could be, but that would be quite a huge coincidence."

It would indeed, and while fans have speculated about Ultraman returning as Bizarro, Gunn likely only planned for the Man of Steel's clone to be a one-off threat (though the groundwork has, of course, been laid for Lex Luthor to create both Bizarro and Superboy). 

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Related:

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/21/2025, 2:43 PM
"Zack did it so cool in his way"

You mean, by showing him for like 2 minutes and making him a blithering idiot by forgetting what PLANET the mother box he was looking for even was on?

User Comment Image
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 10/21/2025, 2:57 PM
@Feralwookiee - LMAO i completely forgot that the plot of Snyder JL was that Darkseid somehow forgot that he lost his mother box on earth a planet that he just tried to conquer and spent like 500 years looking for it.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 10/21/2025, 3:08 PM
@ImNotaBot - Yes, lol...very Darkseid? I thought the same thing.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/21/2025, 2:43 PM
its because you u don't have the guns to top this version
User Comment Image
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 10/21/2025, 2:52 PM
@harryba11zack - I mean is this even a "version"? he talked once and had like 1min of screen time on his gray ship with his gray army. He looked good though but i dont think this even counts as a version.
CaptainMexico
CaptainMexico - 10/21/2025, 2:54 PM
@ImNotaBot - meh, looked more like a video game cutscene to me
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 10/21/2025, 3:10 PM
@ImNotaBot - That's a comicbook movie thing. The villains, not named Thanos, are always grey forgettable imitations of their actuals villains. Spiderman got it right though to an extent though.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 10/21/2025, 3:14 PM
@TheRevelation - Yeah Darkseid is a memorable villain but his visuals are not crazy, most of the time hes just a big stone gray dude with a skirt. But this Kirby looks is very good the muted purple, shiny blue armour, red eyes with a more human face that is a good look for Darkseid.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/21/2025, 2:44 PM
Good, God knows what Gunn would do with Darkseid
User Comment Image
Ikusa
Ikusa - 10/21/2025, 2:50 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I feel like that would be more of a Disney thing.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/21/2025, 2:51 PM
Mostly because he Will be Out of job by then..when Warner Buy Out Will be complete
Forthas
Forthas - 10/21/2025, 2:52 PM
Knowing James Gunn the big bad villain(s) will be...

User Comment Image

Starring Jennifer Holland and Sean Gunn...

They will team up with Jor-El to take down the Earth!
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 10/21/2025, 3:06 PM
@Forthas - What can I say, Gunn knows his limitations. His bro is as good with mocap as anyone now...the bucket of water should be epic.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/21/2025, 2:58 PM
Makes sense…

Not only was Darkseid recently used by Snyder , there’s obviously the visual similarity at the least between him & Thanks so you don’t want the GA atleast to feel like they are ripping off Marvel even though we know better.

Honestly if it’s true then I’m fine with the Centre being the big bad of DCU’s first chapter since it’s a “character” that doesn’t really require much fleshing out and fits Gunn’s sensibilities well akin to Starro in TSS.

Hell , I wouldn’t mind if it’s the main villain of a JL origin film!!.

User Comment Image

?si=EVjq6Lw-at8iOsnD
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 10/21/2025, 3:05 PM
Gunn loves the New Gods...unnecessary sexual innuendo and scenes with Barda and Miracle are eminent. Or Forager. Yeah, I could see that too.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 10/21/2025, 3:10 PM
@TheRevelation - Tom King is the showrunner so this is probably going to be a 1:1 adaptation. They also said that the main theme is Scott dealing with depression and relationships, just like the comic run.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 10/21/2025, 3:10 PM
@ImNotaBot - Ok, cool. Now I'm interested. Thanks man.
kirbyfan
kirbyfan - 10/21/2025, 3:13 PM
@TheRevelation - Gunn doesn't have a clue about the New Gods, if he did he wouldn't be bringing Tim Scott's SOFT, LAME, WIMPY version of Mister Miracle. If he really respected the SOURCE MATERIAL he'd be bringing JACK KIRBY'S VERSION which is the REAL MISTER MIRACLE.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 10/21/2025, 3:16 PM
@kirbyfan - Admittedly the only one I know is the JLU tv version, and the Barda from the Apokolips movie where they recurit her. I casually follow the New Gods when it folds into events, but I know enough to know the creator's version is more peak as it's the template.
kirbyfan
kirbyfan - 10/21/2025, 3:16 PM
@ImNotaBot - YEAH, the wrong comic run. JACK KIRBY'S RUN is what they should be doing. Not Scott's SOFT, LAME, VERSION. MISTER MIRACLE THE GREAT ESCAPE ARTIST dealing with DEPRESSION AND RELATIONSHIPS. Give me a freaking break!
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 10/21/2025, 3:06 PM
People really dont realize how similar Snyder is to Gunn. Both of them only care about what THEY like about those characters and what THEY find interesting, like they are trying to adapt DC to their own taste and [frick] what everyone else thinks. Both of them have HUGE egos, i watched the Peacemaker podcast and 80% of the time is all about Gunn and 20% is about the source material.

Only thing that makes Gunn better than Snyder is that Synder only has visuals, his writing is complete dogshit and even his visuals are not that good. Snyder also seems to hate the source material, hes only intereseted in [frick]ing up the source material to make it edgy and Gunn on the other hands is a comicbook nerd and mostly respect the the source material at least.
kirbyfan
kirbyfan - 10/21/2025, 3:07 PM
Snyder's version of Darkseid was ABSOLUTELY EXCELLENT!
DC/Gunn are BRAINDEAD for not doing the NEW GODS. That Wimpy Mister Miracle they're doing has nothing to do with the REAL MISTER MIRACLE that JACK KIRBY created.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/21/2025, 3:09 PM
User Comment Image

