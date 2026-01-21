THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Reportedly Finds A Writer In THE FLASH And BIRDS OF PREY's Christina Hodson

Pushed for updates on The Brave and the Bold, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has repeatedly said that the script is being worked on. The Flash helmer Andy Muschietti remains attached to direct, and it sounds like he'll be reunited with writer Christina Hodson.

She's no stranger to the DC Universe after penning Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and The Flash. Jeff Sneider was first to share the news, while Nexus Point News' @ApocHorseman later confirmed, "This is unfortunately true."

As the scooper implies, this news has received a mixed response on social media. Neither of Hodson's DCEU movies received the warmest of responses from fans, so her being tasked with rebooting Batman for the DCU is either very good or very bad news, depending on how much you enjoyed Birds of Prey and The Flash.

Hodson did deliver a solid take on Michael Keaton's Caped Crusader in the latter movie and put a fun spin on Black Mask in Birds of Prey. She's no stranger to Gotham City, then, and Gunn is clearly a fan of the writer. Hodson also wrote Batgirl, which was deemed "unrelaseable" by Warner Bros. Discovery and scrapped during shooting.

In 2023, the Superman helmer took to social media to write, "Christina's script for [The Flash] is magnificent; the fact that the movie works so well is a testament to her wonderful writing as well as Andy's glorious directing."

The Flash ended up receiving a 63% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a lacklustre B CinemaScore, meaning it ranks among the lowest-rated DCEU movies in the latter category. While Gunn considered it a masterpiece, most fans ultimately didn't agree.

Last year, Gunn said that he likes where The Brave and the Bold's script is, but cautioned that "some things have changed" and that "plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff." When he was pushed on that comment and asked if Damian is still in the movie, he replied, "I think you have to wait to see exactly what's happening."

"People can guess and maybe they'll be right about certain things. We'd have to screen test, we'd have to do the whole thing," he later said of casting the DCU's Bruce Wayne before adding, "Okay, I see what you're doing. '1923', it's a really good TV show, like I can't believe how good that show was."

He later noted, "One actor in particular, a pretty big star, wants to be Batman. We’ve talked about it, but I don’t think that’s the case,"

The Brave and the Bold doesn't have a confirmed release date.