DC Studios Boss Says He Wants To "Rebuild [Audience's] Trust DC Had Lost Over The Years"

DC Studios Boss Says He Wants To &quot;Rebuild [Audience's] Trust DC Had Lost Over The Years&quot;

In a new interview, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran lays out the mission statement of the DCU, which he hopes is successful in rebuilding "the trust of the audience."

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 29, 2026 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Though there were (and still are) a lot of people who wanted the "SnyderVerse" to continue, it's probably fair to say that the majority of DC Comics fans were excited about the prospect of a new film and TV universe headed up by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The DCU got off to a strong start with Superman, which was met with a mostly positive response from critics and was a decent (if unspectacular) success at the box office. On the small screen, the animated Creature Commandos series and the second season of Peacemaker were similarly well-received, and DC Studios seemed to be laying the groundwork for a mega-franchise that could one day rival the MCU.

Even so, the decision to primarily focus on lesser-known characters in the "Gods and Monsters" slate was viewed as a mistake by some, and concerns were amplified when the DCU's first Batman project, The Brave and the Bold, was placed on the back burner.

The second DCU movie, Supergirl, arrived in theaters last week amid mixed-negative reviews, and fans appear to be even less impressed than the majority of critics (early days though it may be, the movie is already being referred to as a box office bomb).

Safran has already admitted that the Girl of Steel's solo adventure "didn’t meet our box office expectations," but he remains confident that the DCU can deliver on the high expectations of fans.

“I want to rebuild the trust of the audience, which I think DC had lost over the years," Safran tells The BBC. When asked what he thought about DC and Marvel being held in perpetual competition, he added, “That which unites comic book fans is much greater than that which divides us.”

"We have a big responsibility on our shoulders but we're thrilled with how it's going so far," he added.

The DCU will not live or die based on the critical and commercial performance of one movie, and Clayface has a modest enough budget and some positive buzz behind it. But with the recent merger of Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery, there's going to be a lot of very powerful eyes on next year's Man of Tomorrow.

Do you see Supergirl's failure as a bad omen for the DCU? Let us know in the comments down below.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first announced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Supergirl Expected To Lose Over $100M - Full Budget And Milly Alcock's Surprising Payday Revealed
Related:

Supergirl Expected To Lose Over $100M - Full Budget And Milly Alcock's Surprising Payday Revealed
Can DC Studios Survive Supergirl? 4 Troubling Signs For The Future (And 2 Reasons Not To Worry)
Recommended For You:

Can DC Studios Survive Supergirl? 4 Troubling Signs For The Future (And 2 Reasons Not To Worry)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheStranger
TheStranger - 6/29/2026, 5:02 PM
I want to rebuild trust. Oh btw the person who wrote Supergirl? They're writing Wonder Woman too. 🤡
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 6/29/2026, 5:13 PM
@TheStranger - Don't forget the writer/director duo from The Flash is back for Batman. "But don't worry, we won't keep making the same mistakes."
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/29/2026, 5:19 PM
@TheStranger - doesn't automatically equate to failure. I imagine the tone of WW will be more serious than the tone of supergirl which may be to her strength. plus it looks like super girl was amalgamation of the original treatment for sasha calle and what came out. super girl was not an atrocity , but the paper thin villain and the switch from score to juke box at times was a weak spot to me. hopefully WW is from scratch beginning to end and not piggy back off an existing scritp.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/29/2026, 5:02 PM
Was this one supposed to unite fans? That wasn't the vibe I was getting. Inoffensive, sure. But it wasn't some love letter to the history of the character.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 6/29/2026, 5:11 PM
Alternate article title: "Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 Producer wants you to trust him again"
KyoShiRo330
KyoShiRo330 - 6/29/2026, 5:15 PM
PR talk.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/29/2026, 5:15 PM
Dude who helped destroy the trust, now wants to rebuild it 😅😭
rebellion
rebellion - 6/29/2026, 5:16 PM
...by making a crappy movie nobody wanted.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/29/2026, 5:29 PM
@rebellion - by making a movie and trying something new. I don’t get the hate for this movie. Not every tiny can be Batman focused.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/29/2026, 5:16 PM
James Gunn Might Not Survive DC Regime Change After Supergirl Bombs🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
There’s a line buried in TheWrap‘s new Supergirl post-mortem worth flagging, because it lands exactly where our reporting has been since last fall.



In their breakdown of where DC goes after the flop, TheWrap cites a top agent who says James Gunn specifically should be nervous and predicts he won’t survive the change in ownership, even while expecting DC and its longtime executives to endure.

“I don’t know how nervous DC is, but certainly James Gunn should be nervous,” the agent said. “There will always be a DC and the current execs have survived previous regime changes, but I don’t think Gunn survives.”

We reported that outcome eight months ago.

What CBN reported, and when

Back in October 2025, our Hollywood insiders told us James Gunn would be out as head of DC once Warner Bros. Discovery sells, with David Ellison’s incoming regime expected to put Mike De Luca in charge and start over.



In February, YouTuber John Campea predicted Gunn would ask out of his contract before the end of the year and land back at Marvel. We flagged it as matching what we said first.

In March, insiders at WonderCon told us Gunn could be gone even before Man of Tomorrow, making a “graceful” exit rather than getting pushed out after the merger closes.

Supergirl Flop Gunn Safran Future Paramount 2
James Gunn and Peter Safran at Supergirl premiere, courtesy WBD
Where the trades now line up

Puck‘s Matt Belloni made the call before the weekend even started. He framed Supergirl‘s flop as bad timing for Gunn and Safran, writing that their post-merger future running DC will likely be decided by David Ellison and the incoming Paramount team. That’s the same handoff our insiders described in October, with the new owner holding the call on Gunn.



TheWrap took it further. Their agent’s read that Gunn won’t survive is that same conclusion, stated as an outcome rather than an open question.
Our insiders have been saying the same, only sharper.

They told us Matt Reeves has concerns over Gunn getting to use Batman, with the word back that Gunn “has been all over the place, without a clear plan.”
And on the clearest example, we were told DC has no real take on Wonder Woman despite her role in Man of Tomorrow, with one insider calling her so generalized she’s “interchangeable with Maxima.”

That’s the same directionless slate TheWrap is now describing, and it tracks with what we heard earlier about DCU films stalling under Gunn, with directors walking rather than working under him.
The Official Story Is Catching Up

The people who cover this full time are now circling the same answer our insiders gave in October. It is the same pattern we saw with Daredevil: Born Again, where the trades eventually confirmed our retool scoop months after we broke it.

Now it is happening again with DC. First it was our insiders saying Gunn would be out once Warner Bros. Discovery sells. Then came Campea. Then came Belloni.

Now TheWrap has a top agent saying the quiet part out loud: Gunn should be nervous, and he may not survive the ownership change. Even Deadline has confirmed our insider reporting.

With Paramount’s deal expected to close in July, the call is getting close. The only real question now is how long the official version takes to catch up to what we reported in October.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/29/2026, 5:17 PM
Im just here to watch the shills cope🤣🤣😂
SpenceComicsFan
SpenceComicsFan - 6/29/2026, 5:17 PM
They lost my trust after the Cavill bait and switch.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 6/29/2026, 5:18 PM
@SpenceComicsFan - Which one? There were 3.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/29/2026, 5:28 PM
@SpenceComicsFan - he was hired without them knowing. They had a plan for ten years of Superman. Cavhil would be 50.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/29/2026, 5:18 PM
Give Me..........

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/29/2026, 5:18 PM

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/29/2026, 5:22 PM
You can start by making DC a Gunn free zone.

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/29/2026, 5:22 PM
Jackdeth in hiding, ultimarex changing names, bobevans screeching and preaching, where did Roland go?
Spike101
Spike101 - 6/29/2026, 5:25 PM
Hmmm 🤔 really?
ParStorm
ParStorm - 6/29/2026, 5:26 PM
It's all just scripted speech. I wish the interviewers actually asked the questions we all have and want answers to and actually hold them accountable for the decisions they have made. Nobody wants to accept blame and they all just say the same things over and over and expect us to trust the process. Gunn being radio silent doesn't look good either, although he could be busy with filming MOT. Still a lot of issues he has to account for.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/29/2026, 5:27 PM
@ParStorm - he’s ignoring it and focusing on his own movie. Probably gonna supervise every script from now on.
ParStorm
ParStorm - 6/29/2026, 5:33 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - Well according to him, the script for Supergirl was above and beyond what he was expecting and look at the consequences of him greenlighting it. Milly is great for sure, but I just don't believe Gunn's style and what he thinks is a dynamite script is the same as what people are looking for in a superhero movie these days.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 6/29/2026, 5:28 PM
lol! Some of you need medication.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/29/2026, 5:28 PM
Just finished watching it. My lord where to begin. 🤦🏿‍♂️ This movie is hilariously bad. It’s like every cliche imaginable in one movie. How is this possible? Did Supergirl eat shit? Only to say - “this tastes like shit.” The villain was so laughable. Ooooo let’s make him look super evil with a bunch of bullshit prosthetics because that’s really gonna sell the audience on how evil he is. All he did was eat cherry pie and drink alien milk. Milly tried her best but her supergirl just falls flat. For most of the movie she’s inebriated, vomiting or just a mess. I get it, the comic that the movie is inspired by conveys a similar, dysfunctional Supergirl mourning her past but the execution here was terrible. Alcock deserved much better. With a better script her Supergirl would be cool. Mamoa’s Lobo is an absolute joke. He’s basically space - Jack Sparrow.

The film is so flat. The young girl was so cringe. “He killed my honourable family in cold blood.” Jeez who wrote this? To sum this up, Krypto got hurt and Supergirl spends the entire film looking for the cure and decides to be a hero to the young girl but really Krypto was the mission not the young girl. Action sequences…. Ive seen better AI shorts on TikTok. Nothing stood out, no substance, no weight, no story just plain bullshit. It deserves to fail at the box office. Even the jokes/comedy was bad. Not the worst comicbook film but it’s definitely up there. I really wanted to like this film but I was so bored. Kept looking at the time, kept going off for cigarette breaks, couldn’t wait for it to end. Poor, poor, poor! 4/10.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/29/2026, 5:30 PM
Remember when The Rock tried to take over the DC Universe
User Comment Image

Good and HILARIOUS times…
TheJackAss
TheJackAss - 6/29/2026, 5:33 PM
Superman bombed woke dinosaur media

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder