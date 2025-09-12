Mystery DCU Project Receives An Update From James Gunn Who Confirms He's Not Writing Or Directing It

Mystery DCU Project Receives An Update From James Gunn Who Confirms He's Not Writing Or Directing It

A few months ago, James Gunn revealed the existence of a secret DCU project, though he avoided sharing specifics, concerned that rival studios might steal the idea if it became public.

News
By MarkJulian - Sep 12, 2025 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Back in June 2025, James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, revealed the existence of a secret DCU project, one that was never revealed during the rollout of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate.

Said Gunn, "There was one thing that I knew about from the very beginning that when I pitched to David Zaslav what the DCU would be, I pitched to him, but we did not announce in that first meeting because I felt like it was too easy to rip off by another company. And so that’s one of the main things.”

Now, we somewhat have an update on this project (presumably, unless there's another secret project in the works at DCU). Appearing on the Peacemaker The Official Podcast, Gunn stated that the project has a writer and director and that it's not him.

"I was just meeting with The Writer and Director of a Forthcoming Secret DCU Project that we're doing and they were asking us about how much VFX and How much it costs and How Many VFX characters we can have and than they were talking about the Superheroes in the show and I was like The One Thing you kind of got to be careful about is the Superhero Costumes because they're really difficult to make, they're difficult to make Look Good and they usually costs a lot more money than it does creating a CGI Character."

It's presumed that all of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters are gradually building toward a large-scale, event-style movie. However, unlike the MCU phases, each television and film project won’t be forced into a single, rigid continuity; instead- each project is allowed to stand on its own while still contributing to the bigger picture. 

Following Supergirl, confirmed DCU projects include Lanterns (TV series), Clayface, (film), and Man of Tomorrow (film). 

DCU projects in the works without a revealed release date include Wonder Woman, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, Waller, Booster Gold, an animated Blue Beetle TV series, and Paradise Lost.

As for what fans think the secret project could be, there are theories that Gunn is developing a project based on the New Gods, or a Crisis-event style film that brings back characters from the DCEU.

As for when this project could potentially be announced, there's New York Comic-Con, which kicks off in October or the reveal could come during WBD CEO David Zaslav's next Warner Bros. Discovery investor / earnings call for Q3 2025, which is currently undated but typically occurs in early November.

