Will James Gunn Remain In Charge Of DC Studios After Netflix Acquires Warner Bros.? Here's The Latest

There's a lot of speculation about whether DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn will be part of Netflix's plans for Warner Bros., and a new rumour claims to shed light on the filmmaker's future at the studio...

By JoshWilding - Dec 06, 2025
The news broke yesterday that Netflix is moving forward with an attempted acquisition of Warner Bros. (we say "attempted" because meeting regulatory approval will be no easy feat, especially with President Donald Trump backing Paramount). 

Warner Bros. Discovery stands to gain either way, because if the deal doesn't go through for any reason, Netflix will have to pay the company over $5 billion. 

Should the streaming service successfully acquire Warner Bros., it will add Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO, HBO Max, DC Comics, DC Studios, and more to its portfolio. Over the past 24 hours, fans have had many questions about what this potential deal could mean for James Gunn and Peter Safran.

It's already been confirmed that the DC Studios co-CEOs are under contract until 2027—we'll have more on that for you later today—but it's unlikely this deal will be completed before then. With that in mind, it doesn't necessarily mean Gunn and Safran are 100% secure.

Well, John Campea has shared an update, claiming to have heard that Netflix intends to keep Gunn, Michael De Luca, and Pamela Abdy in their current roles within DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures. He's under the assumption that Safran will remain, but hasn't been able to confirm that.

It seems a little premature to assume or even report that anyone will stick around because we won't know what Netflix really has planned for Warner Bros. until the deal is signed, sealed, and delivered. However, if DC Studios continues finding success in the coming years, there's really no reason for Netflix to ditch Gunn and Safran.

They may, however, find themselves dealing with a little more oversight. As of now, it seems David Zaslav is happy to let them pick the filmmakers and projects they want to work with. However, if someone Netflix has a close relationship with says they would like to tell a story in the DCU, DC Studios will likely have no choice but to relent and make it happen. 

Offering a hint at what might be to come a few years from now, a resurfaced interview from April with Netflix boss Ted Sarandos saw him share a scathing assessment of the current theatrical model. 

"What does that say? What is the consumer trying to tell us?" he said of the struggling box office. "That they’d like to watch movies at home, thank you. The studios and the theaters are duking it out over trying to preserve this 45-day window that is completely out of step with the consumer experience of just loving a movie."

"I think it is [an outmoded idea] — for most people, not for everybody. If you’re fortunate to live enough in Manhattan, and you can walk to a multiplex and see a movie, that’s fantastic. Most of the country cannot," the executive added.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 12/6/2025, 5:15 AM
Basically the SnyderCult won but they still lost? Shocking.
epc1122
epc1122 - 12/6/2025, 5:22 AM
@SpiderParker - how did the Snydercult win?
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 12/6/2025, 5:24 AM
@epc1122 - They got their wish and now Netflix owns DC, too bad they benefit nothing from it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/6/2025, 5:28 AM
@SpiderParker - Be careful what you wish for Snydercult. Maybe next time don't wish for the company who fired your beloved director and also fired your beloved Superman to acquire your beloved franchise lol.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/6/2025, 5:17 AM
If Gunn's DC isn't banking by the time the deal is done, then it's over. That content will sit beside other legacy DC productions on streaming and Netflix will bide it's time before any relaunch. Best bet would be to create a digital animation branch to create a cohesive DC universe that can keep an even tone and quality across shows/ movies/ games and stay true to the spirit of DC comics
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/6/2025, 5:22 AM
Worst case escenario for him Is to Get fired AND he still gets paid full like the Last Time at Marvel
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/6/2025, 5:25 AM
When Netflix say things like 'We intend to keep the current contracted studio heads in their contracted roles' and 'We intend to keep WBD's theatrical model for now' all they're actually saying is that things will stay the same until the deal is complete. That's all they're saying.
It's a clever way to reassure worries while promising nothing.

As for Gunn? Even if he stays (which is unlikely) he won't have the power he has now.

Ask Mark Millar if he has any actual power to decide what Millarworld projects Netflix is going to do next or whether he just picks up a check now and then.

Netflix WILL make all the decisions and deals with creatives from now on.
correction: the algorithm will make all the decisions from now on. Netflix will make the deals based on what the algoritm tells them to do.

By Gunn, you're being replaced with an AI.
Hasta La Vista, baby.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 12/6/2025, 5:29 AM
@ObserverIO -

*Bye

You dumb fool

Nolanite out
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/6/2025, 5:33 AM
@Nolanite - I left a 'h' out of one of the algorithms too. That'll teach me to type with my toes while cooking breakfast.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/6/2025, 5:27 AM
The news hurts my soul, whenever ai see the N logo I knows its mid
Nolanite
Nolanite - 12/6/2025, 5:28 AM
Netflix jacking shit up as usual.

They couldn't keep their nasty hands to themselves just this one time. While I don't think they will have a problem getting the thumbs up from the legal people, I think they will have no idea how to move forward with so many assets under their control.

So will it be called "Warner Bros Netflix" or will Netflix get rid of Warner Bros entirely?

Nolanite out

