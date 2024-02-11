DEADPOOL 3 Director Shawn Levy Teases Title Reveal But Plays Surprisingly Coy About Trailer Launch

The first trailer for Deadpool 3 is almost certainly going to be released during the Super Bowl later tonight. However, neither Disney nor Marvel Studios have confirmed plans for what's undoubtedly one of the biggest trailer drops since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Director Shawn Levy hit the red carpet for the Directors Guild of America Awards yesterday evening and was asked by Screen Rant about Deadpool 3's still very secretive title.

Asked when it will be revealed, the filmmaker responded, "Not yet. You see, it's the first pause in this interview, because that's how careful I need to be. Not yet, but maybe it will soon. Was that coy enough?"

"I feel like I was going for like disingenuous coy. But I truly love my collaboration and friendship with Ryan Reynolds, and if I tell you anything, that friendship will end in murder [Laughs]," Levy continued. "I don't want my own murder, especially by a nice Canadian like Ryan Reynolds."

Levy shared similar sentiments in a separate interview when he was asked about Deadpool 3's trailer release. The Stranger Things and Free Guy helmer acknowledged that he'd heard rumblings about a Super Bowl debut but followed that with a near-identical line to the one above.

Ryan Reynolds might kill Shawn Levy for saying this but… ‘Deadpool 3’ #SuperBowl #DGAs pic.twitter.com/Qw0rxptrXc — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 11, 2024

In related news, there are rumblings online that Marvel Studios has filed trademarks for "Deadpool 3," "Deadpool & Friend," "Deadpool & Friends," and "Deadpool & Wolverine."

This appears to suggest the threequel will have multiple titles in the build-up to its release, though we're shocked Disney isn't going with Deadpool & Wolverine from the start, particularly given what a draw that character is. Still, Ryan Reynolds has proven himself a master marketer, so we have faith in his vision!

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances in this Multiversal adventure.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.