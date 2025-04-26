DEADPOOL Co-Creator Debunks Reports That Ryan Reynolds Is Writing An "Ensemble" Movie For Marvel Studios

Earlier this week, comments from Ryan Reynolds went viral, suggesting the actor was working on a new Deadpool project.

Talking about why he thinks the Merc with the Mouth works better not being in The Avengers or X-Men, Reynolds said, "I'm writing something right now... It’s a little ensemble, but I like that he's isolated."

Given that he was talking about Wade Wilson in the same breath, it's easy enough to see why what he said was mistaken for apparent confirmation that a new Deadpool project is in development. Now, the character's co-creator, Rob Liefeld, has set the record straight on social media.

"Gentle reminder that he is writing a movie called 'Boy Band,'" he pointed out on X.

We've done some digging, and yes, Boy Band is almost certainly the movie that Reynolds was referring to. While the actor is expected to appear in one or both of the next Avengers movies, a Deadpool & Wolverine follow-up isn't currently in the works.

Either way, Liefeld will likely have zero involvement with whatever comes next for Deadpool on screen. Recent months have seen him tear into Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige after expressing unhappiness with the fact he wasn't invited to the Deadpool & Wolverine afterparty, which followed the world premiere.

Despite that, Liefeld's role in Deadpool's creation means he'd likely be kept in the loop about any new developments.

Gentle reminder that he is writing a movie called “Boy Band” https://t.co/vwKIKgo77Q — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 24, 2025

"There are no updates to share just yet," Reynolds said of Deadpool's MCU future last December. "But I trust Kevin and [Marvel exec] Lou D’Esposito with my life. The character trait I love most about Deadpool is that he’s a fanboy. His enthusiasm and longing to be part of a team is really endearing to me. It’s his overarching wish-fulfillment story."

"But I don’t think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man," he added. "If he becomes either, we’re at the end."

Asked if that means he'd turn down Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, or even the eventual X-Men reboot, he responded, "Just the opposite! I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider. His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can’t be accepted."

"His coping mechanism of deflecting shame through humor works only when used to pave over his many inadequacies. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey," Reynolds noted.

Based on these remarks, it appears any solo Deadpool movies that do happen will pair the character up with other superheroes because, as Reynolds put it, "I have some pitches and ideas, but none of them center on Deadpool. He is a great supporting or ensemble player. And I would always want Deadpool and Wolverine to be paired in some way."

"Centering Deadpool works best if you take everything away from him and put his back against the wall. I can’t really do that again. A fourth time feels a little iterative and redundant. That doesn’t mean sacrificing fun. There is still an arc for Deadpool which is fulfilling and powerful."

What do you think the Merc with the Mouth's MCU future should be after Deadpool & Wolverine?