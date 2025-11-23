“Surprised I Survived All The Bad Decisions”: Deadpool Co-Creator Rob Liefeld Slams Marvel On Social Media

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld took to social media to criticize Marvel, stating he was surprised he “survived” what he calls the company’s “bad decisions.”

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 23, 2025 07:11 AM EST
Rob Liefeld has a bone to pick with Marvel. The superhero writer burst into the comic book scene in the '80s, eventually helping to usher in a new era for the industry. The prolific artist was part of the first wave of "super star" comic creators in the '90s. These people were celebrities, both within superhero fandoms and mainstream media. His impact in the industry has been significant, with arguably his biggest achievement being co-creating everyone's favorite talkative assassin, Deadpool. 

Over the past few years, the character has become one of Marvel's most important pieces of IP. He's headlined three blockbusters, the latest of which, 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, made over $1 billion worldwide, and is expected to continue being part of the MCU. Despite this, Liefeld does not have the best relationship with the House of Ideas. Case in point, the comic creator recently took to X to slam Marvel, stating: 

"Honestly, surprised I survived all the bad decisions I was subjected to at Marvel. An entire division that doesn't understand marketing and selling comics. Watching them stumble in 2025 is hard to watch. When is rock bottom?"

For context, shortly before posting that tweet, Liefeld also shared the following message on his account: "Comic books are doing great. 2025 was a BOOM year for me. Publishing is on fire. Youngblood did 50x the numbers that I was doing at Marvel. Be bold. Your breakout is likely right around the corner." 

Still, despite his grievances with the company, Liefeld also praised Marvel and DC's recent crossover issue, 'Batman/Deadpool,' stating: "I loved it! So much fun! I've grabbed 'Batman/Deadpool' so many times and revisited it often the last 2 days." 

Liefeld has been vocal about his dislike of Marvel in the past. In 2025, he criticized three prominent figures at the company—Marvel Entertainment CEO Dan Buckley, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing David Gabriel, and Senior VP of Business Affairs & Talent Management David Bogart (via Screen Rant)—calling them "spent and tired": 

"The guys at the top of the executive suite in publishing have to go—Buckley, Bogart, Gabriel. These guys have no new moves, they are spent and tired, and it shows. Star over. My career has been across 7 EIC's. Seen it done way better by brighter and more focused minds."

In 2025, Liefeld also slammed Marvel for what he perceived to be unfair treatment of him and his family at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, which led him to cut ties with Marvel Entertainment. In the episode "Marvel: Access Denied!" of his podcast, Robservations, the comic creator stated that, prior to the movie's premiere, he had cautioned his family about his strained relationship with the company: 

"[As] we were down and about ready to go over for the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, my daughter just said, 'Dad, I'm so proud of you.' [...] We took some photos and we jumped in the car, but I cautioned everybody. I said, 'Hey, guys, as you know, [...] the Marvel and Disney love is not really there this time. So, let's just stay within ourselves, let's not go out of our way, let's just be our own kind of unit, and stay [together]." 

He continued: "[I] didn't want to put anybody [in his family] in an embarrassing situation, given that I felt like we were kind of... we felt persona non grata, okay? Yes. The guy who gave you Deadpool felt persona non grata going to the Deadpool premiere."

The creator also claimed he was not invited to the movie's afterparty. Ultimately, regarding such alleged treatment, he stated: "I got the message. The message was sent: 'You cannot attend the celebration of this film in New York City.' It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat... mostly, I think, embarrass me, and that's not how it works. That just gives me more fuel."

Following that, Liefeld decided to cut ties with Marvel: "I wasn't going to let this rain on my parade, but I most certainly made that decision, at that point in time, that I can no longer work for Marvel Comics in any capacity. 'Cause at some point, you go, 'I've received the message, and the message is clear.'" 

Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming on Disney+. 

Rexotron
Rexotron - 11/23/2025, 7:21 AM
This is coming from the guy who was one of the founders of Image. His art and style marketed his books. Couldn't handle the business side of it. Was also the least talented of those creators. His style devolved. Hasn't been able to have a marketable book and style in over 30 years? OK Rob. People should listen to you.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/23/2025, 7:22 AM
He's never accomplished any great feet
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 11/23/2025, 7:37 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Well, he often feetures on pop culture news site articles...
st1s
st1s - 11/23/2025, 7:42 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Nicely done, I thought it was a typo for a second 😄
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 11/23/2025, 7:37 AM
Does he call this "surviving"...?
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 11/23/2025, 7:53 AM
Whatever, all I know is that Wade Wilson was definitely NOT a parody of Slade Wilson which it shares no smiliarities with, and there is absolutely no connection here whatsoever.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/23/2025, 8:14 AM
I thought Gen X people weren't suppose to be whiny bitches. LOL

View Recorder