Marvel And DC Have Addressed The Claim That Deadpool Is A Deathstroke Knockoff In The Best Possible Way

Marvel And DC Have Addressed The Claim That Deadpool Is A Deathstroke Knockoff In The Best Possible Way

For years, some have considered Deadpool to be a Deathstroke clone. Now, Marvel and DC have addressed the similarities between the two characters through a new team-up.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 20, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool

For years, Deadpool has been called a knockoff of fellow DC mercenary Deathstroke. It makes sense. Both are incredibly skillful assassins, they use handguns and swords, they both have a healing factor, their costumes are relatively similar, and... Oh, yes, Deadpool's real name is Wade Wilson, while Deathstroke's is Slade Wilson. It's... let's face it, it's tough for the Merc With a Mouth to beat the perception of being a "clone" of DC's famous merc.

Even Teen Titans Go! to the Movies addressed this comparison, with Deathstroke going into a rant about what makes the two different after being called "Deadpool" by Robin. As Slade said: "By the way, he should be saying that he's not me, okay? 'Cause I came out, like, way before he did." A piece of promotional material for the film even centered around the similarities between the two characters: 

If those similarities have ever bothered you, don't feel alone, because Marvel and DC have just addressed them in the best way possible: With Batman meeting Deadpool. The comic book giants released the next issue in their new crossover endeavor, 'DC/Marvel: Batman/Deadpool' #1. The issue paired up Wade Wilson and Bruce Wayne for a fight against Cassandra Nova, who starred as the villain in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

The story delivered a lot of important events, such as the return of Amalgam character Dark Claw, and the debut of a new one, Deadbat. Aside from that, though, the issue served as Marvel and DC's acknowledgement that Deadpool and Deathstroke are way too freakin' similar. Upon meeting, Batman mentioned Deathstroke to Deadpool, which prompted the mercenary to answer: 

"Death Stroke? Let me guess. It's a technical term in Olympic snuff swimming? A lethal self-abuse technique from the kama sutra?" Batman replied: "Not a Slade Wilson, then. Good news."

image host

Deadpool then swung his katana at Batman, but the Dark Knight blocked it and subdued him to the ground. While walking away, Batman once again expressed his relief at Wade not being Deathstroke: "Almost had me worried for a second."

The debate continued later in the issue, when Batman told Deadpool: "You carry weapons that kill people. You have a bad guy name." Deadpool replied that his moniker was more of a "morally ambiguous antihero name," prompting Batman to ask: "Multiverse, then? Some copy or echo of the original? If you're not Slade Wilson, not Deathstroke..."

Furious, Deadpool shut down Batman's speculation with the following: "Stop saying that! It's like you invented a new obscenity! I'm Wade Wilson! Wuh-Aid! Deadpool! I'm totally my own thing! I thought we'd moved on to the grudging mutual respect segment of our relationship arc. You don't hear me saying you must be some "version" of, oh—Moon Knight, or Nighthawk. Hawk-Owl!"

With this statement from Marvel and DC, it's worth asking...

So... Is Deadpool a Ripoff of Deathstroke?

Well, this might surprise you, but there isn't actually a straight answer for this. That's because the people who created the Merc With a Mouth have provided different answers on the matter. Deadpool's co-creator, Fabian Nicieza, said the character was, indeed, heavily inspired by Slade Wilson.

Scott Niswander, from the YouTube channel NerdSync, published a video in 2015—"Is DEADPOOL a Rip-Off Of DEATHSTROKE?". In it, Niswander unearthed an interview Nicieza gave for 2008's "Classic Marvel Figurine Collection" magazine, issue #56. There, the writer revealed that he first learned about the antihero when looking at layouts for "The New Mutants" #98, where he saw a "mercenary character called Deadpool"

"All I knew at the time was that he was a lethal killer and super-agile; sort of a cross between Spider-Man and Punisher. So I called Rob [Liefeld] up and I said... 'This guy is Deathstroke from [DC's New] Teen Titans!' And he laughed and said, 'Ah, you caught me.' And we both laughed, since we both loved Teen Titans, and we had already discussed that Deadpool was going to be the 'throwaway character' out of the three that were being introduced [in 1991's 'The New Mutants' #98]."

Per an excerpt shown in NerdSync's video, Nicieza then explained the origin of the name "Wade Wilson," stating it was meant to jokingly make Deadpool tangentially related to Slade Wilson: "I named him Wade Wilson because that was our little in-joke that made him a third cousin on his mother's sister's uncle's cousin's side to Slade Wilson, Deathstroke. And then I just started to script him as a motor-mouthed jerk, ipso facto, the tag-line that stands to this day, 'the Merc With a Mouth.'"

Deadpool's other co-creator, Rob Liefeld, on the other hand, has staunchly denied being influenced by Deathstroke when coming up with the mercenary. Instead, he says Wade Wilson was actually inspired by Spider-Man and Wolverine. During an appearance at LA Comic Con in 2018, a fan asked Liefeld if he had used Deathstroke as inspiration for Deadpool, to which the creator answered (via Comicbook.com):

“I did not. I can do this. If we had Deathstroke here: Buccaneer boots, buccaneer gloves, half an effin' mask, chainmail. Where is the chainmail? Let me tell you guys how it went [as if talking to Marvel staff]: 'Hey, guys, Todd McFarlane—he's kind of blowing up on 'Spider-Man.' I need a Spider-Man in my book. Oh, wow, so, I also like Wolverine. He's my favorite character. Black and red, black and red. Can I tie him into Wolverine's origin? So, can I do Spider-Man with guns and knives?'"

Liefeld then quoted Marvel's answer to him: "'Liefeld, Cable's blowing up for us. We're selling a million copies of 'New Mutants.' Whatever you want to do, Liefeld'" He then stated he hadn't heard of the comparisons between Deathstroke and Deadpool until 10 years prior: "I didn't even hear about this until 10 years ago."

Liefeld addressed the topic once again in 2022, posting on X: "There is less than ZERO of Deathstroke in Deadpool. This narrative came about a decade ago and it's total BS."

So, there you have it. One side says, "Hm, yes," while the other one says "absolutely not." At the end of the day, Deadpool is still Deadpool. Yes, he shares similarities with other significant characters, but he's carved out a path of his own. He's funny, has a cool costume and backstory, and, oh, yes, is the star of multiple multi-million blockbusters. 

'DC/Marvel: Batman/Deadpool' #1 is available now. 

What do you think about the way Marvel and DC addressed the Deadpool and Deathstroke comparisons? Do you believe Wade Wilson was inspired by Slade Wilson? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Marvel Comics Is Taking The X-Men Back To School With X-MEN UNITED Series (But It WON'T Be The X-Mansion)
Related:

Marvel Comics Is Taking The X-Men Back To School With X-MEN UNITED Series (But It WON'T Be The X-Mansion)
DEADPOOL’s Ryan Reynolds To Play A Villain In ELOISE Adaptation From GILMORE GIRLS Creator
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL’s Ryan Reynolds To Play A Villain In ELOISE Adaptation From GILMORE GIRLS Creator

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 11/20/2025, 12:04 PM
It’s a tongue in cheek copycat. They knew what they were doing. But since then DP has been rewritten to be his own thing with his insane 4th wall breaking, whereas Deathstroke is just a bad guy assassin.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/20/2025, 12:32 PM
Really? Seems like Deadpool is just a parody character of Deathstroke. But also could just be totally similar because they’re both like other comic book characters too.
Rob Leifield is a dumbass who thinks he’s a bigger deal than he really is.. I like some of his art but dude literally couldn’t draw feet better than my 5 year old. I’ll give him credit for some amazing 90’s character designs with more belts, straps, pouches and shoulder pads than any other character artist.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/20/2025, 1:24 PM
@slickrickdesigns - The original Deadpool was 100% an intentional rip-off of Deathstroke, both Marvel and DC were doing that all the time and when they weren't they were lifting stuff from other fiction/mythology like all the ancient gods through to Robin hood.

Even when not intentional they would do mini-digs like giving Supergirl the alt name of Kara Danvers (or prior to that with the Linda Danvers version) after Marvel gave the character who evolved into Ms. Marvel the name Carol Danvers (but then Marvel did a mini dig back giving her the Ginger Flerken when Supergirls super pet was a ginger cat back in the 60's).

NOW, if that was done (creating a clone of the first of the Wilsons) cos they thought Deathstroke was a ripoff of Wolverine and Spider-man, just to kill the clone off that is a whole other matter.

That said DP evolved from being a throwaway Slade like character to being the wise cracking more comedic character that became popular to the point most forget about how he originaly was written at Marvel. They may have started out very similar, these days they are poles apart IMO.

Whatever, I prefer honesty and admitting this was inspired by that but we did differing things with it than denying ever doing so intentionaly or otherwise cos that stinks of arrogance when in truth there are NO 100% original ideas, everything inspired by something that came before it.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 11/20/2025, 5:57 PM
@Apophis71 - You'd think they would have done a DP DS comic. Probably not a Thanos Darkseid one though. That feels way too one-sided.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/20/2025, 12:36 PM
He’s as much a ripoff of Snake Eyes and Spider-Man as he is of Deathstroke.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/20/2025, 12:46 PM
Hopefully we get a Deadpool vs. Deathstroke project sooner than later.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 11/20/2025, 12:51 PM
Liefeld's just sour at the idea that his biggest contribution to comic books would be considered 'just' a copy, or parody, of something else.
LeoAtrox1
LeoAtrox1 - 11/20/2025, 1:48 PM
He should have made a stroke crack ... Pretty insensitive, but this is Deadpool. Something along the lines of "Why's he called that? Did he come back after dying from a massive stroke, and now he's like, paralyzed or blind in one eye?"
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 2:19 PM
It's not really a "claim" that he's a Deathstroke parody, all the fans recognised this, the writer has even spoken of it on numerous occasions, it is what it is. It is a Deathstroke parody. Like TMNT is a Daredevil parody. But they are also their own characters.

The only thing that puts it in question is Leifeld being weird when asked about it. Maybe he thinks there's a legal infringement danger or maybe his ego can't take his most popular creation being sullied with being a mere parody or something. I don't know.

I mean Deadpool has definitely become his own thing, a franchise and character all his own, much like the TMNT are their own thing and always were.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/20/2025, 7:11 PM
@ObserverIO - well put
StopTheInsanity
StopTheInsanity - 11/20/2025, 2:32 PM
I believe the opposite of anything Rob says because he is so full of himself he's lost in his own delusional reality. Just disappear and enjoy all your Deadpool monies already.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 11/20/2025, 3:00 PM
How does Rob Liefield pretend to have no Deathstroke inspiration while seeing his character named (Wade) Wilson? Obviously, there was more to Deadpool initially than Deathstroke (including Spidey and Wolvie)- and then especially Deadpool was developed to many levels into his own thing, but to claim Wade Wilson drew no inspiration from Slade Wilson is obviously dishonest.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 11/20/2025, 3:03 PM
Long story short, Deadpool WAS inspired by the desire to spoof or homage desthstroke, but quickly evolved into something entirely different. It’s ok to admit that.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 11/20/2025, 3:28 PM
For years, "some" have considered Deadpool to be a Deathstroke clone.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Cryptonautaz
Cryptonautaz - 11/20/2025, 7:59 PM
Just another coincident..

Green Arrow (1941) ↔ Hawkeye (1964), Catwoman (1940) ↔ Black Cat (1979), Flash (1940) ↔ Quicksilver (1964), Batman (1939) ↔ Moon Knight (1975), Green Lantern (1959) ↔ Doctor Spectrum (1969), Superman (1938) ↔ Hyperion (1969), Superman ↔ Gladiator (1977), Superman ↔ Sentry (2000), Deathstroke (1980) ↔ Deadpool (1991), Darkseid (1971) ↔ Thanos (1973).

Make mine DC.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder