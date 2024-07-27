DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Does Hugh Jackman Wear The Mask - And Was It Worth The 20+ Year Wait? - SPOILERS

We never thought we'd get the chance to see Hugh Jackman don Wolverine's classic blue and yellow costume from the comics when he "retired" as the character after James Mangold's Logan in 2017, but the first promotional image for Deadpool and Wolverine let everyone know that the actor would finally suit-up for his MCU debut.

Spoilers follow.

We knew he'd wear the costume, but what about the mask? As you probably figured thanks to a plethora of promo art, Jackman does indeed don the cowl, but not until much later on in the movie.

As Logan and the Merc With a Mouth prepare to fight their way through the Deadpool Corps to Madonna's "Like a Prayer," we get a slow-motion shot of Jackman reaching back and pulling on the mask. He keeps it on for quite a while, and we get one amazing shot of both heroes jumping through a pane of glass as Wolvie strikes a classic pose from the comics.

So, was it worth the 20+ year wait? We'll leave that up to you, but honestly, the moment is so well handled and given such respect (maybe reverence is more accurate) that it's difficult to imagine any Wolverine fan not being thoroughly satisfied.

Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 247 reviews counted, but it has a near-perfect audience score of 97%.

