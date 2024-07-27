DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Does Hugh Jackman Wear The Mask - And Was It Worth The 20+ Year Wait? - SPOILERS

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Does Hugh Jackman Wear The Mask - And Was It Worth The 20+ Year Wait? - SPOILERS

Fans have been waiting a very long time to see Hugh Jackman suit-up in the classic yellow and blue costume, but does he also don the mask? Find out here...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 27, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

We never thought we'd get the chance to see Hugh Jackman don Wolverine's classic blue and yellow costume from the comics when he "retired" as the character after James Mangold's Logan in 2017, but the first promotional image for Deadpool and Wolverine let everyone know that the actor would finally suit-up for his MCU debut.

Spoilers follow.

We knew he'd wear the costume, but what about the mask? As you probably figured thanks to a plethora of promo art, Jackman does indeed don the cowl, but not until much later on in the movie.

As Logan and the Merc With a Mouth prepare to fight their way through the Deadpool Corps to Madonna's "Like a Prayer," we get a slow-motion shot of Jackman reaching back and pulling on the mask. He keeps it on for quite a while, and we get one amazing shot of both heroes jumping through a pane of glass as Wolvie strikes a classic pose from the comics.

So, was it worth the 20+ year wait? We'll leave that up to you, but honestly, the moment is so well handled and given such respect (maybe reverence is more accurate) that it's difficult to imagine any Wolverine fan not being thoroughly satisfied.

Let us know what you thought of this scene in the comments section down below.

Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 247 reviews counted, but it has a near-perfect audience score of 97%.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

Spoken
Spoken - 7/27/2024, 9:15 AM
YES! Yes the [frick], it was!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/27/2024, 9:18 AM
@Spoken - User Comment Image
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/27/2024, 9:33 AM
@Spoken - some shots it looked amazing. The mask up scene, so so, the wind resistance blow job handles line was a killer. 🤣

All in all, yeah was worthy
Spoken
Spoken - 7/27/2024, 9:36 AM
@ObserverIO - User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 7/27/2024, 9:38 AM
@UniqNo - Yeah, some shots were obvious CGI, but the fact that we finally see it. So worth it! I can’t wait to see more.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/27/2024, 9:53 AM
@Spoken - Yeah, the whited out eyes didn't work for me in the same way that Deadpool's do, like when he's talking to someone, but I guess I'm also just not used to it...yet.
Spoken
Spoken - 7/27/2024, 9:55 AM
@UniqNo - I didn’t mind the whited out eyes that much honestly but I can see where you are coming from. Would have be cool if they went the Batman route on the cowl, and give him makeup around the eyes.

But either or I’m fine with.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2024, 9:16 AM
Nope. Did not care for the costume nor the mask. But i did care about the writing and it sucks
TheGreenRanger
TheGreenRanger - 7/27/2024, 9:24 AM
@vectorsigma - warning! Warning! Smooth brain alert! Smooth brain alert!
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/27/2024, 10:02 AM
@vectorsigma - Oh mom, we told you not to go to these movies. They’re too much for you.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 7/27/2024, 9:22 AM
not really. for all the hype and the gorgeous costumes, the movie was made for disney plus like quantumania
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/27/2024, 9:25 AM
Absolutely it was worth the wait!

The movie is as no stakes as it gets, and in my opinion that's ok, it's not going to blow you away with the plot by any stretch of the imagination, it's a movie that hopes you'll just sit back and have fun, and damn I had fun watching this movie .
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/27/2024, 9:32 AM
@TrentCrimm - can’t say no stakes cause losing his universe was the entire reason he was doing anything
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/27/2024, 9:28 AM
As a long-time Wolverine fan, this got me in the feels. I loved the movie overall but can totally understand some of the criticisms... but this moment was handled perfectly.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/27/2024, 10:19 AM
@MarkCassidy - literally ripped from the pages of a comic book for me.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/27/2024, 9:32 AM
Absolutely worth the wait! Overall for the whole duration of the sequence, some shots of the fully CGI mask were more noticeable than others, but nothing worth complaining about. Can't wait to watch it again!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/27/2024, 9:37 AM
was it worth it...

User Comment Image

100% Absolutely it was
xfan320
xfan320 - 7/27/2024, 9:42 AM
I had a good time and the movie could have used a few tweaks to the story, but overall, it was a thoroughly enjoyable experience that had a focused and simple narrative that could be easily tracked in a multiversal adventure.

I feel like more should have been explored with Cassandra Nova and her base/compound.

Also, trailers should have left out a lot of the cameos. The surprises were the best parts of the film.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/27/2024, 9:42 AM
To those rewatching this.

Pay atrention on how Evans wasnt with Reynolds and Jackman on all scenes he is in.

This is one of the annoying marvel staples nowadays and it really sucks.

So the strategy is cameos and nostalgia and they cant even get the actors together in a scene.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/27/2024, 10:30 AM
@vectorsigma - There was an article yesterday where Evans said he flew down and shot all his stuff in a day, with Reynolds and Jackman.

Not all actors have to be in the shot at the same time. That's not how filmmaking works.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/27/2024, 9:51 AM
It was great to see him put on the mask, but overall it didn’t work for me. Especially with the white eyes.

I wish they had made a joke about it not working and then had him take it off ten seconds later.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/27/2024, 9:58 AM
The mask looked better once his shirt came off. No, not in a “oooo shirtless hugh” way. It just looked better with just the mask and pants, in my opinion.

The mask got a huge reaction in my theater, just off that alone it was worth it
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/27/2024, 10:19 AM
That Herman f*cker can get rekt, everyone knew he was going to wear it except him.

And it was STILL a wow-moment, even if you can tell it was CG.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/27/2024, 10:20 AM
I expected him to only really wear the mask for one scene but was surprised how well handled it was. Mask actually looked great in live action.

