DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Henry Cavill Shares First Official Look At His MCU Debut As "The Cavillerine"

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Henry Cavill Shares First Official Look At His MCU Debut As &quot;The Cavillerine&quot;

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill has taken to social media to share a first official look at his Deadpool and Wolverine cameo as a Wolverine variant...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 05, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Though his involvement was rumored prior to the movie's release, one of the biggest surprises in Deadpool and Wolverine for anyone who hadn't been keeping up with the online scuttlebutt was a cameo from none other than Man of Steel star Henry Cavill as a Wolverine variant Wade Wilson refers to as "The Cavillerine."

The former DCEU actor shows up when the Merc With a Mouth is searching the Multiverse for another version of Logan he can present to the TVA as a new Anchor Being. Wade is very excited to see Cavill, and tells him that Marvel Studios will treat him much better than "those sh*tf*cks down the street."

Now, Cavill has taken to social media to share a first official still of The Cavellerine, playfully captioning his post: "To be safe, I shaved the moustache off for this one. Just the moustache."

There's been some speculation that Cavill might end up taking over from Hugh Jackman as the MCU's Wolverine. It's possible, but we'd say this was more likley a one-off appearance.

Would you like to see Cavill suit-up as Wolverine again? Let us know in the comments section.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Talks Cavillrine, Daredevil Cameo, Blade, Gambit, & More In Spoiler Interview
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/5/2024, 12:34 PM
[frick], I’m glad I saw this last Friday. Had to go solo right after work, but it was the right choice. Spoiler week.
DPSNUMBER1
DPSNUMBER1 - 8/5/2024, 1:08 PM
@FrankenDad - Same for me. I lately avoid watching movies in the first week. I really cannot stand being in crowded cinema rooms and it is easier for me to get available tickets in the following weeks.

I'm glad all these spoilers started to show in this site since last Saturday, just after I saw this film on Friday.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/5/2024, 1:22 PM
@DPSNUMBER1 - You’re speaking my language. That’s usually what I do these days for the same reasons.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/5/2024, 12:34 PM
Sigh...case in point...
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/5/2024, 12:37 PM
Glad we're making fun of the Josstice League to THIS DAY. >:)
User Comment Image
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 12:36 PM
I remember when this site as obsessed keeping infinity war spoilers hidden, and banned anyone who even spoke a spoiler. Sad
abd00bie
abd00bie - 8/5/2024, 12:45 PM
@TheRogue - How else will Wilding get clicks?
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/5/2024, 1:22 PM
@abd00bie - that's the only thing he gets.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/5/2024, 12:39 PM
User Comment Image
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 8/5/2024, 12:43 PM
@Nomis929 - stolen
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 8/5/2024, 12:42 PM
The film has only been out a short time - why are spoilers like these on the front page!!
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/5/2024, 12:48 PM
@Nightwing1015 - it's been out two weekends. Director, stars, trades all staring these photos. The spoiler embargo has well and truly lifted.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 8/5/2024, 12:43 PM
'That's the whole goddamn package right there'
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 8/5/2024, 12:45 PM
On a side note.

Marvel, do not let him slip through your fingers!
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/5/2024, 12:45 PM
Fun Cameo, but no thanks on him returning in the role. Henry seems like a great guy, but he's wrong for the role. I would like someone who looks truly mean, handsome in a rugged way, and shorter than average. Don't have to go with somebody who is the comic accurate 5'3, but somebody maybe 5'7 or less, so they are clearly shorter than the other male actors around them. People who say that isn't an important part of the character don't really understand the character 🤔🤷🏻‍♂️
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/5/2024, 12:50 PM
@Izaizaiza - I suppose I should have said "IMO" there
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 12:59 PM
@Izaizaiza - I always thought he'd like like a pretty boy, but he actually looked pretty rugged and ugly which I liked imo
DEVWoulf
DEVWoulf - 8/5/2024, 1:07 PM
@Izaizaiza - I still don't get how they took a beloved character who is supposed to be 5'3" and made him 6'2". Every time I see Hugh I think he looks great as Logan but also weird as [frick] too like that's not runty Ol' Canucklehead. His size is a big part of him.... he is literally based on a small, ferocious animal who fights others twice it's size. Like that was the whole point lol! Poor grumpy Wolvie got Hollywoodized into action Clint Eastwood.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/5/2024, 12:46 PM
He looked great as Logan
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/5/2024, 12:50 PM
Wonder if it was a one off(likely) or if he’ll return for secret wars
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 12:56 PM
@MyCoolYoung - it would be cool if he’s in Secret Wars but I doubt it
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/5/2024, 1:00 PM
@TheVisionary25 - he must return. forget it, every marvel character to ever exist in secret wars
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 1:02 PM
@MyCoolYoung - man , that shits a headache

Imagine having to be the guy that has to coordinate all those dates and monies

User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/5/2024, 1:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - or the two guys 😏

User Comment Image

Naw, seriously though. I wonder how they figure out who they want. Everyone always says the cameos in the movie need to mean something, blah blah blah, etc. I'm not in that crowd. If you take Human Torch out of Deadpool, what changes? Or if you put, say, Malekith in Infinity War instead of Red Skull, does that affect the movie? No, not to me, but they were bright spots in their movies. People complain about the Illuminati, but they were an integral part of the plot whether people admit it or not. Strange’s entire arc is about acceptance. He had to accept a lot about himself as a Strange and how they're viewed throughout the multiverse—that these strong heroes were more worried about him than a rampaging witch. But I digress.

Definitely want some fun cameos and appearances but I just want some epic movies
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/5/2024, 12:54 PM
Next up is theyre going to release a picture of him with Reynolds.

Yep
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 12:55 PM
Cavill looked so good in the role imo and did well imo with the mannerisms and line he had…

I do doubt we get him as the MCU version though thus this likely being a fun one-off like John Krasinski’s Reed (I wouldn’t mind if he was though).

If not Logan in the MCU then Captain Britain and (perhaps more out of left field) Hank McCoy/Beast.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/5/2024, 12:57 PM
One of my legit favorite things about it is that you know Henry Cavill was giddy as all getout to go in and film that part.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 1:03 PM
@IAmAHoot - they had him do the arm pump thing lol (kinda)

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 1:07 PM
@IAmAHoot - also the dudes the only actor besides Jackman to play Adult Logan in live action and overall 3rd…

Troye Sivan played young Logan in X Men origins


User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/5/2024, 1:00 PM
One of the funniest parts of the movie. "We will treat you so much better than those **** ***** down the street."
User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 8/5/2024, 1:01 PM
Bet this will be his only appearance

This is another Big Tuna situation
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/5/2024, 1:20 PM
Deadpool and Wolverine is the 96th lowest ranked movie in box office history.


Take that bitches
Slotherin
Slotherin - 8/5/2024, 1:22 PM
Ngl, part of me was hoping for a Danzig Wolverine

