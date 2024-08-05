DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Henry Cavill Shares First Official Look At His MCU Debut As "The Cavillerine"

Though his involvement was rumored prior to the movie's release, one of the biggest surprises in Deadpool and Wolverine for anyone who hadn't been keeping up with the online scuttlebutt was a cameo from none other than Man of Steel star Henry Cavill as a Wolverine variant Wade Wilson refers to as "The Cavillerine."

The former DCEU actor shows up when the Merc With a Mouth is searching the Multiverse for another version of Logan he can present to the TVA as a new Anchor Being. Wade is very excited to see Cavill, and tells him that Marvel Studios will treat him much better than "those sh*tf*cks down the street."

Now, Cavill has taken to social media to share a first official still of The Cavellerine, playfully captioning his post: "To be safe, I shaved the moustache off for this one. Just the moustache."

There's been some speculation that Cavill might end up taking over from Hugh Jackman as the MCU's Wolverine. It's possible, but we'd say this was more likley a one-off appearance.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.