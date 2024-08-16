DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Is Officially The Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movie Of All Time; New TV Spot Released

Deadpool and Wolverine hit the $1 billion milestone earlier this week, and has now passed Joker's worldwide box office haul of $1.078B to officially become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time!

Marvel Studios has not been having the easiest time of things recently, with its last few movies underperforming (The Marvels actually ended up being the studio's lowest-grossing film) amid mixed/negative reviews. If there wasn't already plans in place to have Logan (Hugh Jackman) and the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) join forces for another adventure, you can bet there is now.

We could see the mismatched heroes return for a fourth Deadpool movie down the line, but there's a good chance they will both be a part of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Reynolds has taken to social media to celebrate the news by sharing another TV spot, this time highlighting footage of Jackman in full costume as the mismatched heroes prepare to slice their way through the Deadpool Corps.

The promo also cleverly incorporates shots of the Merc With a Mouth urging who he believed to be Captain America (Chris Evans) to say his iconic Avengers Assemble phrase, more of Void Resistance fighters Gambit (Channing Tatum), Blade (Wesley Snipes), Elektra (Jennifer Garner) and X-23 (Dafne Keen), a look at masked-up/shirtless Logan, and more.

Now imagine if Hugh had done full frontal. With the cowl on of course. #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/ai6tSfVGTM — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 16, 2024

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.