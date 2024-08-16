DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Is Officially The Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movie Of All Time; New TV Spot Released

We knew it was coming, and Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine has now passed Joker at the worldwide box office to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 16, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Deadpool and Wolverine hit the $1 billion milestone earlier this week, and has now passed Joker's worldwide box office haul of $1.078B to officially become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time!

Marvel Studios has not been having the easiest time of things recently, with its last few movies underperforming (The Marvels actually ended up being the studio's lowest-grossing film) amid mixed/negative reviews. If there wasn't already plans in place to have Logan (Hugh Jackman) and the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) join forces for another adventure, you can bet there is now.

We could see the mismatched heroes return for a fourth Deadpool movie down the line, but there's a good chance they will both be a part of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Reynolds has taken to social media to celebrate the news by sharing another TV spot, this time highlighting footage of Jackman in full costume as the mismatched heroes prepare to slice their way through the Deadpool Corps.

The promo also cleverly incorporates shots of the Merc With a Mouth urging who he believed to be Captain America (Chris Evans) to say his iconic Avengers Assemble phrase, more of Void Resistance fighters Gambit (Channing Tatum), Blade (Wesley Snipes), Elektra (Jennifer Garner) and X-23 (Dafne Keen), a look at masked-up/shirtless Logan, and more.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/16/2024, 11:22 AM
Considering there was another "of all time" before this, it's kind of a BS notion...
The1st
The1st - 8/16/2024, 11:29 AM
@IAmAHoot - We live in a hyperbole society currently.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/16/2024, 11:30 AM
@IAmAHoot - User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/16/2024, 11:34 AM
@IAmAHoot - shut your whore mouth. Love you 😘
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/16/2024, 11:35 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/16/2024, 11:39 AM
@McMurdo - I'll lose a lot of profits if I shut my whore mouth...
ptick
ptick - 8/16/2024, 11:43 AM
@IAmAHoot - Are you suggesting we not say "of all time" because it doesn't include the future?

I guess "thus far" would be better?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/16/2024, 11:23 AM
Hopefully this will get Blumhouse to greenlight Spawn.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/16/2024, 11:36 AM
@soberchimera - hahahahaha sure and @originalgusto1 will finally pay me back for all the donations I've made to his Botox addiction over the last decade.
Skestra
Skestra - 8/16/2024, 11:55 AM
@McMurdo - Wait! He still hasn't paid you back yet? Why do you keep giving him money?! Dude, don't let @originalgusto1 take advantage of you like that!
The1st
The1st - 8/16/2024, 11:23 AM
User Comment Image
Unites
Unites - 8/16/2024, 11:23 AM
Good TV spot
JayLemle
JayLemle - 8/16/2024, 11:23 AM
I guess the people REALLY wanted this movie! I don't blame them as it is an excellent movie. I started getting burnt out after the 20th time watching. I'm at 22, and taking a break.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/16/2024, 11:23 AM
User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 8/16/2024, 11:24 AM
Only in America, here in Canada it's 14A
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 8/16/2024, 11:27 AM
Someone check on YouFlopped. Make sure he's ok
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/16/2024, 11:29 AM
@HammerLegFoot - he's watching Madame Web over and over tucking into some Hagen Daas and crying
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/16/2024, 11:44 AM
@HammerLegFoot - He's trying to convince the masses that Borderlands is an extreme success for Kevin Hart. But an absolute failure for Jack Black.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/16/2024, 11:45 AM
@SonOfAGif - User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/16/2024, 11:46 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - My reaction as well.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/16/2024, 12:14 PM
@SonOfAGif - User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/16/2024, 12:18 PM
@HammerLegFoot -

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/16/2024, 11:28 AM
Where are all of the flop people??? They've GOT to have something to say about this. Such a failure...
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/16/2024, 11:37 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - you have to be so delusional to have honestly felt this film wasn't going to make insane amounts of money.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/16/2024, 11:30 AM
Well deserved 👏

Can’t wait for Marvel’s X-Men
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/16/2024, 11:38 AM
$1.3B+ finish when it's all set & done.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/16/2024, 11:42 AM
Such a bad photo of hugh as wolverine
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/16/2024, 11:43 AM
Was there really any doubt? Think the only question was if it was gonna reach that 1b faster than Joker.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/16/2024, 11:43 AM
That's great of them!
Now full tanned wolvie suit reveal please. I want to see more of that suit!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2024, 11:47 AM
Sweet , congrats to the cast & crew for its well deserved success since it was a solid movie imo!!.

Also that was a fun little tv spot aswell…

Ryan’s delivery of “ come again , this time in my ears” got a big chuckle out of me lol.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/16/2024, 11:49 AM
User Comment Image



💯💯💯
PC04
PC04 - 8/16/2024, 11:54 AM
Huge win for the genre. I hope this encourages studios to not hesitate to utilize more mature themes or darker stories with their characters.

How about an R Rated Ghost Rider?
RedFury
RedFury - 8/16/2024, 12:04 PM
@PC04 - I was coming here to say exactly this. And not only does it bode well for more mature Marvel content, it also gives all the Hollywood studios more confidence in putting out more r-rated flicks again.

Could we possibly get back into the ultra violence of the 80's and 90's?!
PC04
PC04 - 8/16/2024, 12:11 PM
@RedFury - For some characters the "ultra-violence" can work beautifully. I'm also hoping a return to more practical effects and sets comes back as well. DP&W had a good mix of both.
RedFury
RedFury - 8/16/2024, 12:18 PM
@PC04 - yeah exactly, and benefits some of them more than the PG-13 rating ever would. I'm glad they've picked up on that with Deadpool, Werewolf by Night and Blade coming up. Seeing a mature rating Ghost Rider like you mentioned earlier would be the next perfect choice. He's scary enough to trip kids out anyways lol, so they might as well gear it right for the adults.

Those practical effects and sets make such a difference compared to the volume stuff they started leaning heavily into eh. The mix is the best ratio. I feel like audiences have finally caught up to spotting VFX, even the laymen's. They just can't get away with it anymore like they used to.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/16/2024, 12:19 PM
@PC04 -
How about a good Ghost Rider.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/16/2024, 12:20 PM
@PC04 -

Lets be honest: The true gem in this formula...

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2024, 12:28 PM
@Goldboink - we already got one…

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2024, 12:31 PM
@RedFury - a mix is always good and the best route imo since they can enhance each other

The only reason they started heavily leaning into the Volume was due to its contained nature during the pandemic which helped limit the spread of Co-Bid or kept people in a bubble

However now that we are out of it , seems like studios are going back to more location or set shooting which I’m down for!!.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/16/2024, 12:06 PM
Mel Gibson will take the top spot back with his Jesus sequel
1 2

