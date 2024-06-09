DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Statues Provide Most Detailed Look Yet At Logan's Mask; New International Poster Released

A new international poster for Deadpool and Wolverine has been released to mark the final day of the French Open. The banner reuses images from previous marketing material, but replaces one of the Merc With a Mouth's signature swords with a tennis racket.

Some promo art aside, we have yet to see Hugh Jackman don Wolverine's comic-accurate mask, though we have been assured that he will at some point in the movie.

There's a good chance Marvel Studios will save the big reveal for when audiences are sitting down to watch the threequel next month, but thanks to a pair of life-sized statues that were spotted at Roppongi Hills in Japan, we have arguably our most detailed look yet at Logan in his full costume.

Check out the statues and poster at the links below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.