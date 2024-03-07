INSIDE OUT 2 Trailer And Poster Shift The Spotlight To Riley's New Emotions As Sequel's Cast Expands

A new trailer and poster for Inside Out 2 have been released and Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are all pushed aside as Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment all make their presence felt...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 07, 2024 11:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

A new trailer and poster have been released for Inside Out 2 (via Toonado.com) and this side-splitting sneak peek puts a whole host of never-before-seen Emotions front and centre. As Riley enters her teenage years, some old fan favourites are "bottled up" as the new crew looks to make their host a much different person. 

Can Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust save the Riley they know and love from a group of Emotions that are better suited to her teenage years? With them facing challenges like the "Sar-Chasm," it's tough to say, but this looks like a fun ride. 

Maya Hawke voices Anxiety, the previously announced new arrival bound to shake up everything in headquarters and beyond. A bundle of frazzled energy, she enthusiastically ensures Riley's prepared for every possible negative outcome. 

We've also learned today that Envy, voiced by Ayo Edebiri, may be small but she sure knows what she wants. She's perpetually jealous of everything everyone else has, and she’s not afraid to pine over it. 

Ennui, who is voiced by Adèle Exarchopoulos, couldn’t care less. Bored and lethargic with a well-practiced eye-roll, Ennui adds the perfect amount of teenage apathy to Riley's personality, when she feels like it. 

As for, Embarrassment, he's voiced by Paul Walter Hauser and likes to lay low, which isn’t easy for this burly guy with a bright blush-pink complexion. 

"Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions!" reads the movie's synopsis. "Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone."

Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

Kensington Tallman lends her voice to Riley Andersen, who’s about to begin high school. Lilimar was called on to voice Valentina "Val" Ortiz, a high school hockey player who everyone, including Riley and her friends, looks up to. Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan return to voice Riley’s mom and dad; Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green and Grace Lu provide the voices for Riley’s besties; and Yvette Nicole Brown voices Coach Roberts, who heads up a summer hockey camp.

The voice cast also includes Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher and Yong Yea.

Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 arrives in theaters on June 14. Check out the new trailer and poster below!

kazuma - 3/7/2024, 11:07 PM
Rest in peace Akira Toriyama.
Kadara - 3/7/2024, 11:13 PM
@kazuma - I just read, sad to hear as he brought so much joy to my childhood, RIP.

