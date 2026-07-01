Tangled Set Video Reveals First Look At Maximus The Horse (And His Puppet Stand-In)

Work has commenced on Disney's live-action reimagining of Tangled, and while we still haven't got to see any of the movie's leads (not yet, at least), one fan-favourite character has just been spotted on set.

As we first reported on Toonado.com, a newly leaked video from Spain reveals a first look at Maximus the horse. Real horses are on set, along with a puppet that will likely be used for shots that require a little more "acting" than a regular animal is capable of.

Given that the puppet is clearly based on a realistic horse, chances are Maximus won't be quite as expressive as his animated counterpart, unless this is just a reference. The plan may be to really embrace his personality through visual effects. After all, Moana hasn't shied too far away from accurate portrayals of Heihei and Pua.

In Disney Animation's Tangled, Maximus is a palace horse originally owned by the captain of the Corona Guard. Though viewed as a mode of transportation and pet to some, Maximus is actually far more fierce and efficient than the captain himself, and sets his sights on the thief Flynn Rider until Rapunzel intervenes.

The big question now is what we can expect from everyone's favourite chameleon, Pascal.

Cameras are rolling on Tangled at Ciudad de la Luz Studios in Alicante after the President of the Generalitat Valenciana, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, revealed that talks with Disney went on for six months. By shooting in Spain, the hope is that the movie can recapture the same beautiful visuals as its animated predecessor.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Thor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (Cruella, Freakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Teagan Croft (Titans) and Milo Manheim (Zombies) will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna (Andor) has also boarded the cast in a mystery role.

Tangled doesn't have a confirmed release date, but will likely arrive in theaters in 2027 or 2028.