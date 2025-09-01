TOY STORY 5 Reveals First Looks At Smarty Pants And Lilypad At Destination D23

On paper, and based on current society, the Toy Story 5 matchup of Buzz, Woody, Forky, and the rest of Andy's toys taking on tablets and smartphones seems like a battle that the fan favorite characters can't win.

Disney fans in attendance at this past weekend's D23 Event were treated to a first look at a couple of new characters making their debut in Toy Story 5, including Smarty Pants- a potty training toy and the smart tablet LilyPad, who was revealed to be the film's primary antagonist.

D23 also unveiled the film's opening scene which inexplicably finds Buzz stuck on a deserted island with several other Buzz Lightyears stuck in play mode, (meaning they don't realize they're toys) who hatch a crazy plan to get off the island and find their way back to Star Command.

Toy Story 5 is currently set for release on June 19, 2026, where it will compete at the box office against Masters of the Universe (June 05), Supergirl (June 26), and Mega Minions (July 01).

Previously, Buzz voice actor Tim Allen shared that Toy Story 5 will see Jessie the cowgirl take on more of a central role.

Allen previously teased, "I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie. Tom [Hanks] and I do — Woody and I — do realign. And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears. I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more."

At last year's D23, director Andrew Stanton also teased, "Andrew Stanton revealed some of the first details about the film, telling the audience, "Through the experiences of these toys, we've all learned about loyalty, belonging, and friendship. These characters have given us a unique perspective on growing up and navigating life."

"And in all of the Toy Story films, the job of the toys is to be there for their kid, and with Toy Story 5, the toy's job gets exponentially harder when our toy group goes head-to-head with what kids are obsessed with today- electronics!"