ETERNALS Star Lauren Ridloff Says AVENGERS/MCU Return Is "Not Likely"

Lauren Ridloff, who played speedster Makkari in Marvel Studios' Eternals, has cast doubt on a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 08, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Eternals

We've heard conflicting reports about an Eternals sequel over the years, but at this stage, an MCU return for the team of immortal androids is looking less and less likely.

Chloé Zhao's divisive 2021 superhero epic not only had the dubious honor of being the first Marvel Studios movie to drop to "rotten" status on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but also finishing up its U.S. run with a disappointing $164.9 million to give it one of the lowest domestic hauls of any MCU-set film.

Even so, we appeared to get confirmation that a follow-up was in the early planning stages when Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington (who made his MCU debut as Dane Whitman in the movie) suggested that the project had been scrapped.

This didn't exactly come as a major surprise to anyone, but does it mean we won't be seeing Sersi, Thena, Kingo and the others in live-action form (they are expected to appear in the Marvel Zombies animated series) again?

Our last update from Kevin Feige at D23 Brazil last year was at least somewhat hopeful, when he said he was "very proud of that movie, that cast was incredible. We’d be lucky to get any of them back at some point.”

Unfortunately, Lauren Ridloff (Makkari) isn't quite so optimistic about a potential MCU return.

Ridloff was asked by The Direct if we can expect to see the Eternals in the MCU again now that the new Avengers movies are preparing to shoot. "Not likely. I don't know, my magic eight-ball is telling me, 'Not likely.'"

Tiamut did appear in Captain America: Brave New World, but the gigantic Celestial was only used as a plot device to introduce Adamantium to the MCU. It's difficult to imagine Marvel completely disregarding everything else associated with Eternals, but at the same time, we're not sure which planned big or small screen projects make sense to facilitate their return.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/8/2025, 9:13 AM
Good. That movie was terrible
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/8/2025, 9:14 AM
ETERNALS failed becuase I didn't watch it.
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/8/2025, 9:14 AM
I don't think we'll see much more of the Eternals. Naratively I feel like they really cast the net too wide with phase 4 and it's putting us in a position where we are going into an ensemble movie with very little setup
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/8/2025, 9:15 AM
I didn't hate this movie by any means, and it was better than the majority of movies that came out in phase four. I just think it wasn't the greatest and Marvel decided to bury it. Even though there's been a Giant celestial sticking out of the [frick]ing ocean lmao
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/8/2025, 9:16 AM
Eternals > Brave New World, Quantumania, The Marvels, Love and Thunder, Doc Strange 2.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/8/2025, 9:35 AM
@MarkCassidy - take out stange 2 and you are on to something
mountainman
mountainman - 4/8/2025, 9:40 AM
@MarkCassidy - Haven’t seen BNW yet, but I’d agree on the rest. It wasn’t a terrible movie. It definitely should have been better though.

It’s just the victim of the lack of direction post Endgame. Will likely be the movie that is lost in the shuffle along with a lot of the shows.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/8/2025, 9:18 AM
Yes it was weird that people in the MCU didn't acknowledge Tiamat coming out of the ocean and Arishem appearing in the skies, but neither of those are really loose plot threads. It was just weird that hey didn't acknowledge such large events when there were plenty of references to things like 'The Blip' and 'The Incident'.

The Eternals going off and finding more of their kind with the remnants of One Direction is a vague plot thread, but the major one is the return of Arishem.

That's the one that needs to conclude in Doomsday!

Arishem is going to return to judge the Earth, all the Earths in every timeline maybe. The incursions are natural disasters, acts of gods, acts of the Celestials. Doomsday is Judgment Day.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/8/2025, 9:25 AM
@ObserverIO - That scene were Arishem just conveniently plucks the remaining members from earth didn't feel like a sequel set up, the lack of reaction from the other Eternals and the zero response from the rest of the earth people had on witnessing it, tells me the Marvel dudes got wind early on that sh1t wasn't going to sail for these characters so they had a quick reshoot with one or 2 actors and let the CG guys do their thing so they had some excuse to never have to go back to them.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/8/2025, 9:28 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah a big sequel focusing on this plot would be a bad move and they know it. Best to wrap it up as a wtf epic moment at the beginning of Doomsday.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/8/2025, 9:19 AM
I take it after this and Captain Falcon bombing, they're gonna go back to ignoring the giant celestial sticking out of the planet.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/8/2025, 9:26 AM
She was one of the best parts of that film.
Too bad the red hats labeled this film as Woke. It was better than DC’s last 7 films. Which isn’t saying much but Eternals wasn’t a bad movie in comparison to the crap we’ve been getting on the regular.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/8/2025, 9:29 AM
@slickrickdesigns - She's the best big screen Flash, lol.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/8/2025, 9:31 AM
@slickrickdesigns - Agreed. They should have focused more on the gay black Eternal like Jack Kirby did in the original run.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/8/2025, 9:32 AM
@ObserverIO - I completely agree.
I’ve said her vs Ikaris is the best Superman vs Flash scene in cinematic history.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/8/2025, 9:34 AM
@Batmangina - they should all have been black gay and female
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/8/2025, 9:34 AM
@Batmangina - tell me your homophobia affects your ability to watch movies without telling me your homophobic.

mountainman
mountainman - 4/8/2025, 9:43 AM
@slickrickdesigns - It seemed like the top reasons for this one failing is that it was “boring”, it introduced too many new characters, and it didn’t have much of that MCU “humor” that a lot of the audience tends to respond well to.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/8/2025, 9:49 AM
@slickrickdesigns - That movie was a DEI poster come to life and a plodding, pandering piece of shit that was impossible to digest in one sitting.

Remember how it was going to literally 'save lives...' what a self important douchebag extravaganza - just like all the armchair activists defending garbage content.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/8/2025, 9:33 AM
Is the celestial going to fix the bug in his code when he created the broken eternals?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/8/2025, 9:39 AM
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/8/2025, 9:42 AM
I wouldn't mind seeing the Eternals return for when they get around to Annihilation. A United Front with Nova, Thor, Captain Marvel and Eternals should do the job.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 4/8/2025, 9:44 AM
Bring back Icarus. I don't care about the rest.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/8/2025, 9:46 AM
It's a shame because her character was absolutely fantastic in that film. They portrayed her powerset in a really great way too. Here's hoping she gets to show back up one day, but with how much they seem to have left the Eternals behind, I have my doubts.

