Chloé Zhao Reveals Which MCU Movie She Almost Directed Before ETERNALS And Whether She'd Work For Marvel Again

Eternals director Chloé Zhao has revealed that there was another Multiverse Saga she met with Marvel Studios to helm, but says that scheduling issues brought an end to that possibility. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Nov 29, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Source: The Ringer

When the news broke that Oscar-winning Nomadland director Chloé Zhao would join the MCU to helm Eternals, Hollywood and film fans alike braced themselves for what could be the greatest Marvel Studios movie of all time.

There was a lot about Eternals that worked, but a few too many characters and some missteps with the script held it back from true greatness. In fact, it ended up being Marvel Studios' first "Rotten" movie on Rotten Tomatoes, though it did somewhat feel like many critics were looking to put the MCU back in its place with overly scathing reviews.

Regardless, it's now been revealed that Zhao very nearly helmed a different MCU movie before Eternals: 2020's Black Widow

"For those 10 years when I was going around America and learning new ways of life and having a relationship with nature, there was something bubbling inside really intensely," the filmmaker started. "The volcano reference erupted, and that was in the form of 'Eternals.' Because 'Eternals' at its heart is a story about a pantheon of gods having discussions about the nature of humanity."

"And it was my way of trying to process all the questions I was having in those 10 years of making the first three films. Also, I love allegorical storytelling. I love mythology-building stories. I grew up in manga and anime. So it was amazing to be able to play in that world."

Zhao went on to explain that Marvel Studios didn't "discover" her; instead, she called them, though it sounds like there was plenty of interest on Kevin Feige's part, as well. 

"I went in at first for 'Black Widow,' and then there was a scheduling conflict. And then when Nate Moore, my producer for 'Eternals,' showed me the treatment, I went, Oh, wow," she revealed. "I get to have all these immortals, like a Greek play, to discuss humanity. And then I get to create monsters and space gods, right? It probably should have scared me. I don’t know. I tend to jump before I know how to swim"

As for whether she'd be open to returning to the MCU, it sounds like the response to Eternals hasn't put her off. "I would, yeah. With the right story, if it chooses me."

Feige has confirmed that Eternals 2 isn't in the works, meaning we don't know when—or if—that big cliffhanger ending will be resolved. Neither Avengers: Doomsday nor Avengers: Secret Wars seems likely, and seeing as it took well over a decade for us to learn what became of The Leader after The Incredible Hulk, patience may be key.

You can listen to the full conversation with Zhao in the player below. We've also included our interview with Sprite actress Lia McHugh.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/29/2025, 1:37 PM
"Whether She'd Work For Marvel Again" ......like it'd bee her choice

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/29/2025, 2:32 PM
@harryba11zack - Award Winning director attached to a GPT ass script. That's the issue.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/29/2025, 2:46 PM
@bobevanz -
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 11/29/2025, 1:52 PM
I liked Eternals, despite the Deviants being animated badly and only Kro hving a personality.

It was great movie with great actors and a cool 3rd act.

The idea with the mind transfer to new robot bodies and Thena renembering that and the Eternals getting powers to kill Celestials was great.
The ending was also cool, as was the after credit scene.

For me a 9/10 movie which i saw in theaters twice.
2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 11/29/2025, 1:56 PM
For me.....

User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/29/2025, 2:03 PM
You'll never see this team in the MCU again

Reboot the MCU and DCU
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/29/2025, 2:23 PM
She would make a good Norrin Radd Silver Surfer movie.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/29/2025, 2:28 PM
@ObserverIO - I think she excels at beautiful scenes on Earth, so I'm not sure how she would do with a story set out in space. That said, she does very contemplative work and if you cast Keanu Reeves as Norrin Radd, I'm completely on board.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/29/2025, 2:30 PM
@JackDeth - I would totally set the first movie on Earth and do the Stan Lee/John Buscema arc.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/29/2025, 2:37 PM
@ObserverIO - That might be cool, but I would do a SPECIAL PRESENTATION set 100% in space for his origin story.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/29/2025, 2:23 PM
I can't stand all the MCU hate because I think most all of these movies have been a lot of fun, with very few exceptions. That said, I did not like 'ETERNALS' at all. It felt like it was too focused on the wrong things. They crammed like 12 new characters into the story, with very little development outside of Kingo and the less said about the 'sex' scene the better. I think the casting was really good, but most of the actors felt wasted. I can't help but imagine how much better this story would have been as a series with like 8 hour-long episodes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/29/2025, 2:49 PM
@JackDeth - I get yah…

Even as someone who liked it more then you , I still feel it would have been best if the movie was a series even if you likely had to sacrifice some of the scale & scope of it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/29/2025, 2:24 PM
Arishem better be in Doomsday.

He told us he would return for Doomsday at the end of Eternals.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/29/2025, 2:30 PM
The director wasn't the issue for Eternals.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/29/2025, 2:49 PM
Interesting…

It seems like she was set to direct Black Widow but couldn’t due to possibly being committed to “Nomadland” at the time which is understandable if unfortunate (even though I liked BW).

Anyway , I thought Eternals was decent but I didn’t love it due not much development in most of the characters & their relationships even if I did enjoy them to varying degrees…

I appreciated the ambition and themes of blind faith vs skepticism amongst others but the film just was too big for its own sake imo hence its flaws which could have been avoided if going with more of a mini series approach that fleshed out the characters more but oh well!!.

User Comment Image

