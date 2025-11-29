Chloé Zhao Reveals Which MCU Movie She Almost Directed Before ETERNALS And Whether She'd Work For Marvel Again

When the news broke that Oscar-winning Nomadland director Chloé Zhao would join the MCU to helm Eternals, Hollywood and film fans alike braced themselves for what could be the greatest Marvel Studios movie of all time.

There was a lot about Eternals that worked, but a few too many characters and some missteps with the script held it back from true greatness. In fact, it ended up being Marvel Studios' first "Rotten" movie on Rotten Tomatoes, though it did somewhat feel like many critics were looking to put the MCU back in its place with overly scathing reviews.

Regardless, it's now been revealed that Zhao very nearly helmed a different MCU movie before Eternals: 2020's Black Widow.

"For those 10 years when I was going around America and learning new ways of life and having a relationship with nature, there was something bubbling inside really intensely," the filmmaker started. "The volcano reference erupted, and that was in the form of 'Eternals.' Because 'Eternals' at its heart is a story about a pantheon of gods having discussions about the nature of humanity."

"And it was my way of trying to process all the questions I was having in those 10 years of making the first three films. Also, I love allegorical storytelling. I love mythology-building stories. I grew up in manga and anime. So it was amazing to be able to play in that world."

Zhao went on to explain that Marvel Studios didn't "discover" her; instead, she called them, though it sounds like there was plenty of interest on Kevin Feige's part, as well.

"I went in at first for 'Black Widow,' and then there was a scheduling conflict. And then when Nate Moore, my producer for 'Eternals,' showed me the treatment, I went, Oh, wow," she revealed. "I get to have all these immortals, like a Greek play, to discuss humanity. And then I get to create monsters and space gods, right? It probably should have scared me. I don’t know. I tend to jump before I know how to swim"

As for whether she'd be open to returning to the MCU, it sounds like the response to Eternals hasn't put her off. "I would, yeah. With the right story, if it chooses me."

Feige has confirmed that Eternals 2 isn't in the works, meaning we don't know when—or if—that big cliffhanger ending will be resolved. Neither Avengers: Doomsday nor Avengers: Secret Wars seems likely, and seeing as it took well over a decade for us to learn what became of The Leader after The Incredible Hulk, patience may be key.

You can listen to the full conversation with Zhao in the player below. We've also included our interview with Sprite actress Lia McHugh.