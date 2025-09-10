Filmmaker Chloé Zhao Reflects On "Intense" ETERNALS Experience And Breaks Silence On The Critical Response

Filmmaker Chloé Zhao Reflects On &quot;Intense&quot; ETERNALS Experience And Breaks Silence On The Critical Response

Filmmaker Chloé Zhao has looked back on her "intense" experience shooting Marvel Studios' Eternals, and opens up on what it was like seeing that movie receive such a different response to Nomadland...

By JoshWilding - Sep 10, 2025 09:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Eternals
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Before Eternals was released in theaters in 2021, excitement for the movie was through the roof. It had Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao at the helm, and looked set to add a new superhero team to the MCU that was even more star-studded than the cast of The Avengers

When the reviews poured in, it was deemed Marvel Studios' first "Rotten" movie on Rotten Tomatoes. Throw in the fact that it dropped during the final months of the pandemic, and the blockbuster struggled to make its mark at the box office, grossing only $402 million worldwide.

While there's no denying it was a little overstuffed, there was plenty about Eternals that did work. Still, four years later, Marvel Studios hasn't announced plans to resolve the movie's cliffhanger (and there's nothing to suggest we'll reunite with these characters anywhere). 

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Zhao explained why she took a four-year break after Eternals. "I needed a break after Eternals and Nomadland because these two films were very intense," the filmmaker said with a laugh. "[They were] back-to-back, making them and coming out. So I think it was the accumulation of a decade of me working non-stop."

Asked if she's nervous about how critics will respond to her newest movie, Hamnet, after Nomadland drew rave reviews and Eternals was panned, she explained, "I think it’s like when you have a child. You do whatever you can to raise them, and you probably made mistakes along the way, [things] that you wish you’d done better."

"I’m speaking for the last two films I had that came out the same time [Nomadland and Eternals] — then you send them out into the world, and the world will have very unexpected reactions towards them that you have no control of," Zhao continued. "You have to learn to love the imperfection of your children, because that is loving the imperfection in yourself. And that wasn’t an easy process for me last time."

The Eternals director wasn't sitting around feeling sorry for herself during those four years, as she developed Hamnet and is closely involved with the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. 

"Well, I don’t think it’s a secret [to say] that I am working on Buffy the Vampire Slayer," she told the trade, noting, "It’s going well."

Had things played out differently, there's a very good chance the Eternals would've had a sequel by now. At the very least, we'd have seen them lined up for a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday. Instead, the immortal heroes are lost in the cosmos and left on the shelf. 

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/10/2025, 9:17 AM
Movie was extremely blah but this is a very mature response to it
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/10/2025, 9:22 AM
Secret Wars would be a good place to bring them back in, if we wanted to do that. Seems a shame just to abandon the whole thing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2025, 9:27 AM
@Clintthahamster - I agree…

The concept still has potential imo
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 9/10/2025, 9:34 AM
Hamnet sounds like an incredible bounce back.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/10/2025, 9:38 AM
"You have to learn to love the imperfection of your children, because that is loving the imperfection in yourself."

This is true for a creator, but for an audience...not so much.
The movie was bland and instantly forgetable.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 9/10/2025, 9:38 AM
I enjoyed Eternals. Which says a lot, as I do not like the comics or the characters. I thought it was a breath of fresh air for the MCU, but I don't disagree with it's detractors. It sticks out like a sore thumb from the other movies, for better or worse.

Still, I think the characters and their storyline deserve another go, if not in their own movie, as an addition to another storyline or show. Merging them with the the new GoTG wouldn't feel out of left field and would provide some welcome dynamics to both teams.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2025, 9:46 AM
@JoeInTheBox - I think it sticks out because of its feel & tone which is more introspective & such amongst the MCU action & humor

I personally think that’s a good thing since it shows that her sensibilities were all over it which is what we want from these directors but when we get it , people tend to freak out.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 9/10/2025, 10:04 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah, that's what I mean, it's a completely different movie from all other MCU films and that's a good thing. I think her style would work if she had beloved characters to apply them to. The Eternals were a hard sell to begin with.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2025, 10:09 AM
@JoeInTheBox - fair enough I suppose

I feel her introspective storytelling could work for someone like Silver Surfer.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2025, 9:44 AM
I could be wrong but I’m pretty sure Ms Zhao has broken silence about the critical reception to Eternals before?.

Regardless , her response is very mature & thoughtful since that is all a creative can do is try to find a story they find most compelling & engaging and tell it the best they can which is what she did , ultimately it connected for some & not for others but that’s life (I found it to be decent at best tbh).

Anyway , Hamnet so far has received critical acclaim so I’m happy to see her bounce back and hope the Buffy series she’s working on turns out well also!!.

?si=-kUOFDR63WUxGB-R

I will say that she has not taken much of a break but moreso just working slowly since she’s done a couple of commercials and has been developing projects such as a biopic about legendary black US Marshall Bass Reeves aswell as a sci fi western take on Dracula that I’m interested to see & hope it happens!!.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 9/10/2025, 9:44 AM
Imaging having to work for a decade and then having 4 years off to get over it. Hollywood is full of Spoilt idiots.
Matador
Matador - 9/10/2025, 9:49 AM
@MarvelousMarty - You mean mentally weak bitches.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/10/2025, 10:05 AM
@MarvelousMarty - She didn't have four years off. She was writing, producing, and directing her next movie while also developing a TV series.
centaur
centaur - 9/10/2025, 9:52 AM
i really enjoyed this film and how they portrayed the speedster.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2025, 9:58 AM
@centaur - same in regards to the Makkari atleast…

Honestly it’s probably my favorite depiction of super speed on film.

User Comment Image

