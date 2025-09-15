RUMOR: We Haven't Seen The Last Of ETERNALS Star Richard Madden As The MCU's Ikaris

RUMOR: We Haven't Seen The Last Of ETERNALS Star Richard Madden As The MCU's Ikaris

Say what you will about Eternals, but it boasted one of the best MCU casts ever. Now, a new rumour suggests that Marvel Studios could have plans for Richard Madden's Ikaris in a future project...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 15, 2025 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Eternals

Eternals was something of a mixed bag in the eyes of many fans. Regardless, it delivered quite the gut punch by revealing that Ikaris both killed Ajax and had secretly been manipulating events to ensure Arishem would emerge from inside the Earth. 

When his team turned their backs on him to save humanity, Ikaris decided he would not intervene and instead chose to fly into the sun, seemingly ending his life and Richard Madden's time in the MCU. An Eternals sequel is looking increasingly unlikely as time passes, but the movie ended with a major cliffhanger, and many fans remain hopeful that Ikaris could have somehow survived or faked his death.

It's not outside the realm of possibility (we are talking about superheroes here), especially as Arishem would likely be able to resurrect the synthetic immortal through a replica body. After all, if you're at all familiar with the comics, you'll know that death and resurrection are a big part of what makes an Eternal, well, eternal. 

Ikaris is set to make an appearance in Marvel Animation's Marvel Zombies later this month, but we don't anticipate Madden lending his voice to that undead Variant. 

Still, if scooper @MyTimeToShineH is to be believed, we haven't seen the last Madden as Ikaris. The insider claims that "he's gonna be back for more," but doesn't specify when and where that might happen. The Game of Thrones alum is hugely talented, and it would be a colossal blunder to let him and the rest of the Eternals cast slip out of the MCU's grasp on Kevin Feige's part. 

"Well, he flew into the sun. That's kind of hard to come back from," Madden previously said of possibly returning as the conflicted villain. "Isn't it?" 

Aside from his role in Citadel, Madden remains a fan-favourite choice to play the next James Bond and is often imagined as all manner of DC characters. Batman is somewhere near the top of that list, so perhaps he'll find a place in the new DCU. 

Recently, Kingo actor Kumail Nanjiani opened up on the disappointment he felt when Eternals was released to mixed reviews in 2021. 

"It came out right after COVID, so I had a year and a half at home to be just like, 'When this thing comes out...'" Nanjiani said of his excitement to for the world to see the movie, and the expected impact it would have on his career. "It came out, it got really bad reviews, and it didn't do that well. It shattered me too much. That was when I was like, 'Oh, I need to go to therapy to figure this out.'"

"I was like, 'This is going to be my job for the next ten years.' I signed on for six movies. I signed on for a video game. I signed on for a theme park ride. They make you sign on for all this stuff. You're like, 'Okay, so I'll be doing Marvel movies every year, and in between, I'll do my own little things. Whatever I want to do.'"

"None of that happened," he continued. "For me, what really hit me was realising that too much of my self-esteem is wrapped up in other people's reactions to my work. People have way bigger problems than this. I loved the movie. I'm very proud of it."

Let us know what you'd like to see from the MCU's Eternals moving forward in the comments section below.

Filmmaker Chloé Zhao Reflects On Intense ETERNALS Experience And Breaks Silence On The Critical Response
Related:

Filmmaker Chloé Zhao Reflects On "Intense" ETERNALS Experience And Breaks Silence On The Critical Response
ETERNALS Director Chloé Zhao On Why The Movie's Lack Of Limitations Proved To Be Quite Dangerous
Recommended For You:

ETERNALS Director Chloé Zhao On Why The Movie's Lack Of "Limitations" Proved To Be "Quite Dangerous"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/15/2025, 10:21 AM
FACT CHECK: We have.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/15/2025, 10:27 AM
Doubt it, although him and Druig were the only interesting characters who I wouldn't mind seeing again.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/15/2025, 10:28 AM
User Comment Image

If he does appear he'll just be squashed by Doom
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/15/2025, 10:30 AM
Does anyone actually want Ikarus back? Even a quick Doomsday/Secret Wars cameo would be a budgetary waste.
Gambito
Gambito - 9/15/2025, 10:34 AM
Yes let’s bring back the traitor guy from that movie that nobody saw and was terrible.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/15/2025, 10:34 AM
I would be down to see more of Richard Madden’s Ikaris since I enjoyed his portrayal of the stoic , charismatic yet conflicted soldier which I thought he played well…

Honestly he was one of if not my favorite character in the movie so I hope we do see him again sooner then later!!.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I still think Eternals was decent and wouldn’t mind seeing more of those characters even if it’s not in a sequel.
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 9/15/2025, 10:47 AM
What an odd, muddled mess of a movie. I found myself making mental notes on where it was going wrong after the first 5 mins. Watched it with general civilians who all wanted to leave after an hour. Folly.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder