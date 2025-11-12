Miles Teller Talks FANTASTIC FOUR Failure, Says There’s One Important Person Who “F–ed It All Up”

Miles Teller Talks FANTASTIC FOUR Failure, Says There’s One Important Person Who “F–ed It All Up”

2015’s Fantastic Four is one of the biggest disasters in the superhero movie genre. Now, star Miles Teller has shared his thoughts on the movie’s failure and who he believes was responsible for it.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 12, 2025 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four
Source: SiriusXM

There's no way to sugarcoat it: 2015's Fantastic Four was a disaster. Once the hopeful beginning of a franchise for Marvel's First Family, the movie was plagued with production issues, and suffered from a subpar marketing campaign. Upon release, Fantastic Four became a pariah in the comic book genre.

The Josh Trank-directed feature scored a 9% on Rotten Tomatoes, and earned $167 million worldwide against a reported budget of $120 million—an abysmal result for a film released in the same year as Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man.  

Now, Miles Teller, who played Reed Richards in the ill-fated adaptation, has opened up about the project. Speaking to SiriusXM, his past foray into the superhero genre was brought up. The actor was asked if, during press for the film, the Fantastic Four cast was aware of the project's poor quality. In response, The Spectacular Now star called the whole affair "unfortunate," and singled out one unnamed individual he considers responsible for the film's failure: 

"I think it's unfortunate for that, because so many people worked so hard on that movie. And honestly, maybe there was one really important person who kind of f—ed it all up. Yeah."

Furthermore, the actor stated that part of his motivation for joining the project was to establish himself as a leading man: "But no, [...] especially as a young actor, at that time, it's like, 'All right, if you wanna be taken seriously as a leading man, you gotta get on this superhero train.' And that was our chance, and the casting, I thought, was spectacular. I love all those actors."

Teller went on to reveal that, after watching Fantastic Four, he approached a studio head and expressed his concern over the fate of the project: "When I first saw the movie, I remember talking to one of the studio heads, and I was like, 'I think we're in trouble.'"

Though Teller did not name names, the "important person" he's referring to could be the movie's aforementioned director, Josh Trank. It's been widely speculated and reported that Trank did not get along with Teller. Their reported animosity got to a point where the two allegedly nearly came to blows on set. Entertainment Weekly (via Comicbook.com), for example, reported that: 

"On set, Trank was said to be abusive and insulting to the crew and cast. The studio hadn't wanted Whiplash star Teller, but Trank had fought for him. Then he ended up almost fighting Teller, who has a reputation for sarcasm and recalcitrance while working. At one point, the conflict nearly became physical, with Trank and Teller chest to chest, daring each other to throw the first punch. Neither did." 

EW also reported that Trank did not want to cast Kate Mara as Sue Storm, but Fox insisted on him doing so. In response, Trank allegedly took out his frustrations on the House of Cards actress. According to the outlet: "Sources say his interactions with her at times ranged from cold to cruel." During a 2020 interview with Emmy Magazine, Mara herself would go on to call her experience on the film "horrible."

The director also infamously tweeted out he had made a "fantastic" version of the film that nobody would be able to see: "A year ago, I had a fantastic version of this. And it would've received great reviews. You'll probably never see it. That's reality though." The post spread quickly throughout the internet, to the point were it reportedly cost Fantastic Four between $5-$10 million in ticket sales.   

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is available to stream on Disney+.

What do you think about Miles Teller's comments? Is there anything you like about 2015's Fantastic Four

Brian Michael Bendis Officially Returning To Marvel Comics For AVENGERS #800 Alongside Mark Bagley
Related:

Brian Michael Bendis Officially Returning To Marvel Comics For AVENGERS #800 Alongside Mark Bagley
A Huge Part Of THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Was Scrapped And Replaced Before The Movie's Release
Recommended For You:

A Huge Part Of THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Was Scrapped And Replaced Before The Movie's Release

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TREE24K
TREE24K - 11/12/2025, 2:34 PM
I didn't hate it. I liked all the actors involved. I do think they OPed Doom a smidge though.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 11/12/2025, 2:35 PM
I still think Trank's cut would have been better than what we got. I was really into the body horror idea, but fox needed a generic hit. I get it though.

It may be trank who's to blame, but i get the impression he was fighting for his vision and ultimately got side lined.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/12/2025, 2:35 PM
Back in the day, actors and directors just moved on when a project failed for whatever reason; now, it's endless whining and complaining for over a decade.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/12/2025, 2:38 PM
Hard to take Trank remotely seriously after watching this and his Al Capone project with Tom Hardy. It's a Damn shame that a more grounded take on the team that's closer to the actually good Ultimate Comics was fumbled this badly.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/12/2025, 2:42 PM
Solid sci-fi movie in it's first act
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/12/2025, 2:42 PM
No cut of this flick would've been good. That just wasn't the fantastic four
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/12/2025, 2:50 PM
@ProfessorWhy - This.

These directors and actors seem to not understand that these movies are bad at their core; you can't fix them with a few extra scenes. Batman V Superman was a great example of this, where the 30 extra minutes of footage just made an already hard movie to sit though even harder, because it was just more of what we didn't like.
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 11/12/2025, 2:50 PM
#RELEASETHETRANKCUT

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder