THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS IMAX Trailer And 4K Screenshots Reveal New Glimpse Of Galactus

An IMAX version of today's new trailer for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released, and it gives us another quick glimpse of the Eater of Worlds, Galactus...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 17, 2025 08:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios released a brand-new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps earlier today, and an IMAX version has now been shared online.

Though the IMAX trailer doesn't include any new footage, the aspect ratio does allow us to see a little more of the action, and the shot of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) using his stretchy abilities reveals that it's actually Galactus that's causing the building to crumble around the hero.

The Eater of Worlds (Ralph Ineson) is still being kept under wraps, but we do see his gigantic feet crashing through the city right at the end of the trailer. The new teaser also unveils the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), who has been brought to life via CGI.

Have a look at the IMAX trailer along with some 4K screenshots below, and let us know what you think of this latest look at the MCU reboot in the comments section.

The Fantastic Four reboot also stars Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles. 

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Trailer Breakdown: 9 Biggest Reveals, Easter Eggs, Spoilers, And Comic References
Stad
Stad - 4/17/2025, 8:21 PM
Nothing new here.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/17/2025, 8:24 PM
@Stad -

This will never make a billion.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/17/2025, 8:37 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - if only they had added silver nipples to the surfer then it could have easily made 2 billion on open nite for sure
grif
grif - 4/17/2025, 8:39 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - thats not new either
Blergh
Blergh - 4/17/2025, 9:37 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - don’t think that was ever in the cards for this one.

It’s a post-Endgame film, the previous three movies never made much of a killing and none of the performers are guaranteed 1B hitters.

700M at best
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/17/2025, 8:23 PM
It's the Stay-Puft Galactus Man!
XelCorp
XelCorp - 4/17/2025, 8:34 PM
Did they Confirm Franklin will be a mutant or not?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2025, 8:46 PM
@XelCorp - nope , nothing yet

Plus wasn’t it retconned that Franklins not a mutant now?.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 4/17/2025, 9:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - actually yes I believe it was retconned. Smh oh well,
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/17/2025, 8:34 PM
Wait, I thought you wrote a new glimpse of Galactus.

@MarkCassidy???

I still saw his [frick]ing feet.

For [frick]s Sake
Latverian
Latverian - 4/17/2025, 8:43 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

In the slow-mo shot of Reed stretching, the armor of Galactus can be seen in the background, which was not visible in the previous aspect ratio of the same trailer.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/17/2025, 9:00 PM
@Latverian - it's bollocks mate.

I thought it would see more and it doesn't live up to the article's title.

But hey, this is show business.

Thanks for pointing that out 👊🏿
grif
grif - 4/17/2025, 8:39 PM
surfer from 18 years ago called and said hold my beer
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/17/2025, 9:14 PM
@grif -

LOL! Grif still the man.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/17/2025, 8:44 PM
I'm putting the over/under for actual screen time for Galactus at 5:22.
Place your bets!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/17/2025, 8:47 PM
@Feralwookiee - 💯% under. 3:25 tops.
Latverian
Latverian - 4/17/2025, 8:49 PM
@Feralwookiee -

Visually 4:30, vocally 1:30.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/17/2025, 8:58 PM
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 4/17/2025, 9:20 PM
@SuperCat - man that would be a team up
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/17/2025, 9:29 PM
@SuperCat - Maybe have Ben and Supes have a tug of war with the ship? 😄

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/17/2025, 9:21 PM
The bitch of it all is that THEY WERE SO [frick]ING CLOSE.

PEDRO SUCKS.
SILVER SURFETTE SUCKS.

The rest looks amazing and all the more disappointing because of two stupid [frick]ing decisions.

THE MCU IS DOA

THIS FIXES NOTHING
Blergh
Blergh - 4/17/2025, 9:40 PM
@Batmangina - not sure what people have against Pascal. He wasn’t my first choice either, I still think they should have gone with Krasinski to tie into the DS2 cameo.
But he’s alright, a good actor who, while overexposed a bit, can pull it off.

As for the female Surfer, don’t worry. It’s an alternate universe that will more than likely crumble in the end. The 616 version will be Norrin Rad, I’m sure of it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2025, 9:25 PM
I know some had issues with Reed’s stretching VFX but I think it looks good personally…

The only VFX that looked a bit unfinished/off to me was Silver Surfer honestly.

