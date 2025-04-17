THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS IMAX Trailer And 4K Screenshots Reveal New Glimpse Of Galactus

Marvel Studios released a brand-new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps earlier today, and an IMAX version has now been shared online.

Though the IMAX trailer doesn't include any new footage, the aspect ratio does allow us to see a little more of the action, and the shot of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) using his stretchy abilities reveals that it's actually Galactus that's causing the building to crumble around the hero.

The Eater of Worlds (Ralph Ineson) is still being kept under wraps, but we do see his gigantic feet crashing through the city right at the end of the trailer. The new teaser also unveils the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), who has been brought to life via CGI.

Have a look at the IMAX trailer along with some 4K screenshots below, and let us know what you think of this latest look at the MCU reboot in the comments section.

Fantastic Four: First Steps - Official Trailer



4K THREAD 3840x1616



©2025 Walt Disney Pictures/ Marvel Studios#FantasticFour pic.twitter.com/sSEf7FLTMm — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) April 17, 2025

The Fantastic Four reboot also stars Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.