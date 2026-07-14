The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Director Andy Serkis Says AI Will Be Used To De-Age Characters

The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Director Andy Serkis Says AI Will Be Used To De-Age Characters

Andy Serkis has confirmed that AI will be used in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum for "a little bit of de-aging for some of the characters."

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 14, 2026 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

When The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum was announced, director Andy Serkis indicated that AI may be utilized for the movie, and the filmmaker has now confirmed that, "There’s a little bit of de-aging for some of the characters and machine learning is part of the process."

The actor/director, who will also reprise the title role of Gollum, compared the use of AI in this film to Peter Jackson's MASSIVE program during an interview with Variety, while also revealing that he's been shooting for just over a week.

"When you think about it, in the original Lord of the Rings films, Peter created MASSIVE, which was a program which allowed 1000s of orcs to all have their own individual mindset. So that is a brilliant example of an incredible use of AI. But we’re not creating AI shots in our movie, every shot is created in a traditional way. One of the things actually that I really wanted to do with this film was to bring back all of the great filmmaking skills, from miniatures to prosthetics and marry them up, because that’s my taste. I like it when you mix up different filmmaking techniques."

Serkis declined to reveal which characters will be de-aged, but we assume it'll be Smeagol (Serkis), Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) and Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood).

Last month, Warner Bros. officially announced that Anya Taylor-Joy (Dune: Part Three, Furiosa, The New Mutants) had joined the cast as Seren. This character is described as a "Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm and a trusted, lethal agent of King Thranduil." 

Seren doesn't appear in any of J.R.R. Tolkien's works, and was likely added to the movie as a new ally to join Aragorn on his quest. Other new cast members include Kate Winslet as Marigol, Jamie Dornan as Strider/Aragorn and Leo Woodall as Halvard.

Taylor-Joy recently addressed her casting for the first time, though she didn't share any new details about her character.

"I mean, I feel like I've been an Elf my whole life, so it feels very validating to go and actually do it as a job," she joked. "I'm a huge fan of Lord of the Rings, I'm a huge fan of Andy Serkis. I think he's a wonderful man and a wonderful, innovative creator. So I think just being able to be a part of this world and inhabit this character is a dream come true."

“It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!,” Jackson, Boyens and Walsh said in a statement when the film was announced. “As life long fans of Professor Tolkien’s vast mythology, we are proud to be working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros. on another epic adventure!”

“Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle Earth Peter, Fran and Philippa,” added Serkis. “With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our film making family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious…”.

“For over two-decades, moviegoers have embraced the Lord of the Rings film trilogy because of the undeniable devotion Peter, Fran and Philippa have shown towards protecting the legacy of Tolkien’s works, and to ensure audiences could experience the incredible world he created in a way that honors his literary vision,” WBD film chiefs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca added. “We are honored they have agreed be our partners on these two new films. With Andy coming aboard to direct Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum(*WT), we continue an important commitment to excellence that is a true hallmark of how we all want to venture ahead and further contribute to the Lord of the Rings cinematic history.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/14/2026, 7:09 AM
Reeallyyy?! That’s surprising.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2026, 7:16 AM
Honestly I would rather AI be used as a creative tool by actual artists rather then be the creator itself so I think this is fine tbh…

I’m assuming besides Frodo & Gandalf , the other characters being deaged will be Thranduil & Serkis himself as Smeagol when we go into his backstory.

Even though I’m still not much excited for this film , I do hope it turns out well and Serkis proves he is a better director then his last couple of projects imo have shown him to be tbh!!.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/14/2026, 7:50 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I'd agree with you if the results are better. Hopefully things have come a loooooong way since Luke's last appearance in Mandalorian.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2026, 7:56 AM
@Clintthahamster - honestly visually I have an issue with it but it was the more monotone voice delivery that felt odd even if it was Jedi-esque.

Plus that’s a somewhat different scenario where you aren’t deaging someone but essentially face replacing a different actor.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/14/2026, 7:17 AM
As if I needed any more reasons to not watch this shit.
Floke
Floke - 7/14/2026, 7:25 AM
Why would anyone complain over this? As long as AI makes it better than what Disney did in Star Wars, it's fine.
I miss the days when people said machine learning and no one cared instead of some people going bananas as soon as someone even mention AI.

I dont recall anyone crying when Asobo Studio created a 3D-model of the whole planet by using ai for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/14/2026, 8:20 AM
@Floke - Wxactly. It's a [frick]ing tool.

This is like complaining over CGI, color grading and photoshop filters.
LSHF
LSHF - 7/14/2026, 7:26 AM
The de-aging process just keeps getting better.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/14/2026, 7:29 AM
And now I will not watch.
Madein93
Madein93 - 7/14/2026, 7:35 AM
I don’t have an issue with the use of AI in this capacity but who’s asking for a Gollum film?
Fogs
Fogs - 7/14/2026, 8:20 AM
@Madein93 - my thoughts exactly.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/14/2026, 7:37 AM
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GenD
GenD - 7/14/2026, 7:48 AM
Zero trust in Jackson and crew after the Hobbit disaster.

I do trust Serkis so hopefully this will not be a train wreck.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/14/2026, 7:52 AM
@GenD - Jackson was thrown in last minute IIRC. And he had to do a lot that was out of his hands. It was almost like Justice League fiasco with Joss Whedon. It wasn't his movie to shoot, but he did it anyway.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/14/2026, 8:22 AM
@GenD - My guess is it will be overall bad just like the Hobbit films.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/14/2026, 8:08 AM
The creative wasteland is ever widening...what a [frick]ing epic piece of 'content'

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