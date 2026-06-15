The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Motion Poster Confirms Anya Taylor-Joy Has Joined Cast

The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum Motion Poster Confirms Anya Taylor-Joy Has Joined Cast

Warner Bros. has confirmed a recent rumor that Anya Taylor-Joy has joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum as a brand-new character...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 15, 2026 08:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Warner Bros. has officially announced that Anya Taylor-Joy (Dune: Part Three, The New Mutants) has joined the cast of director Andy Serkis' The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

The studio confirmed the news (we've been hearing that she was attached to the film for a while) with a new motion poster featuring an obscured look at Taylor-Joy's character, Seren.

The character is described as a "Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm and a trusted, lethal agent of King Thranduil." 

Seren doesn't appear in any of J.R.R. Tolkien's works, and was likely added to the movie as a new Elven ally to join Aragorn on his quest.

Taylor-Joy's casting follows confirmation that Ian McKellen will return as Gandalf, alongside Elijah Wood as Frodo, and Lee Pace as Thranduil. Other new cast members include Kate Winslet as Marigol, Jamie Dornan as Strider/Aragorn and Leo Woodall as Halvard.

"Across two trilogies, a mark of a Middle-earth film, has always been the formidable array of talent brought to bear in every role," said Serkis in a recent statement. "The Hunt for Gollum continues in that tradition, and I am delighted to announce the return of two of Middle-earth’s most beloved performers, alongside some exceptionally talented new additions to Tolkien’s world."

“It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!,” Jackson, Boyens and Walsh said in a statement when the film was announced. “As life long fans of Professor Tolkien’s vast mythology, we are proud to be working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros. on another epic adventure!”

“Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle Earth Peter, Fran and Philippa,” added Serkis. “With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our film making family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious…”.

“For over two-decades, moviegoers have embraced the Lord of the Rings film trilogy because of the undeniable devotion Peter, Fran and Philippa have shown towards protecting the legacy of Tolkien’s works, and to ensure audiences could experience the incredible world he created in a way that honors his literary vision,” WBD film chiefs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca added. “We are honored they have agreed be our partners on these two new films. With Andy coming aboard to direct Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum(*WT), we continue an important commitment to excellence that is a true hallmark of how we all want to venture ahead and further contribute to the Lord of the Rings cinematic history.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 6/15/2026, 8:19 PM
Im gonna be the first one to say that's she's definitely playing an Elf.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/15/2026, 8:23 PM
Let me guess,....... Aragon goes to her to get help to track down Gollum because she is the best hunter in Arda. The legend that Tolkien never wrote, and Aragon will finally be put in his place because he has not seen what she has seen.
also there will be a guy peeing in the corner.
User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/15/2026, 8:24 PM
Their 2nd OC after Tauriel then in The Hobbit trilogy. I see.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/15/2026, 8:26 PM
@NinnesMBC - well , Leo Woodall character also seems to be an OC too.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 6/15/2026, 8:45 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I forgot about him. Then his will be the 3rd.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/15/2026, 8:32 PM
It's interesting. She stated that she felt insecure about her eyes growing up. And yet she's playing an elf and her likeness resembles that of an elf, hey, I guess money will allow you to get over any insecurities
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/15/2026, 8:36 PM
@Vigor - or you start using your perceived insecurities as your strengths
Vigor
Vigor - 6/15/2026, 8:39 PM
@TheVisionary25 - or that. Yea
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/15/2026, 8:43 PM
Sounds good , Anya as an elf is pretty perfect imo…

User Comment Image

I also wouldn’t be surprising if we get a romance between her and Leo Woodall’s Halvard who is expected to be another Ranger accompanying Aragorn/Strider on his quest to retrieve Gollum which I’m sure the latter will have something to say about given his own elven love in Arwen.

Anyway say what you about the film or Serkis as a director (I don’t have much excitement for it myself) but this has got a great cast so far!!.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 6/15/2026, 8:47 PM
For films, only the original extended trilogy exists.

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