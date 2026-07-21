The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Reveals New Look At Gandalf, Sauron, And Mûmak

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Reveals New Look At Gandalf, Sauron, And Mûmak

A new look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 puts the spotlight on Charlie Vickers's Sauron and artwork depicting Gandalf's battle with Mûmak of Harad, a massive Oliphaunt.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Empire (via SFFGazette.com)

Empire Magazine (via SFFGazette.com) has revealed a new look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3. Two covers have just dropped, with the first of those—and an official still—putting the spotlight on Charlie Vickers's Sauron.

The subscriber cover, illustrated by Carlos Huant, features a first look at Gandalf the Grey battling a Mûmak of Harad, an Oliphaunt which resembles a gigantic elephant. Its presence here is a deep-cut nod to author J. R. R. Tolkien's work.

Sauron's journey has become perhaps the most intriguing part of the Prime Video series, and it sounds like he will continue being put front and centre when it returns on November 11.

Talking to the site, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power co-showrunner Patrick McKay teased, "This is the season where Sauron makes the One Ring in the volcano."

Co-showrunner J.D. Payne added, "We have a full-on villain this season, in a way that was quite different before," prompting McKay to point out that Sauron's emergence "changes the tone of the show. This third season is darker, more dangerous. No one is safe."

Vickers also chimed in to explain that the weight of donning Sauron's crown and taking his throne in Barad-dûr was not lost on him.

"The first day I walked onto that set, I cried," he recalled "What an amazing privilege and honour to be able to tell that story. We were doing The Ring across two weeks, because the sequence is so long. As McKay put it, the result is, "The single most ambitious, technically challenging sequence we’ve ever done on the show. Charlie’s performance is absolutely staggering. We never could have prepared for it."

"The first two seasons were all about building out this world," the co-showrunner continued. "But throughout that time, we’re lighting all these fuses and setting all these stories in motion. The third season is when all those bombs are starting to explode."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has divided fans of Middle-earth, but with it now a more direct prequel for the versions of Gandalf and Sauron seen in Tolkien's books—and in the movies—interest is likely to increase. Amazon is reportedly sticking to its 5-season plan, so there's clearly a lot more ground to cover.

Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will – and at last rule all Middle-earth.

Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brandstrom. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers. 

Stay tuned for more updates on Middle-earth as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 SDCC Banners Reveal Gandalf The Grey's New Look
Related:

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 SDCC Banners Reveal Gandalf The Grey's New Look
The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum First BTS Teaser Released As Filming Officially Commences
Recommended For You:

The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum First BTS Teaser Released As Filming Officially Commences

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/21/2026, 8:15 AM
Good grief...this garbage is continuing?
SethBullock
SethBullock - 7/21/2026, 8:30 AM
It's just incredible how Hollywood is ruining/has ruined Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Lord Of The Rings, Marvel, DC, etc...

This show should be huge, and I don't know a single person who is really interested on it.
Floke
Floke - 7/21/2026, 8:34 AM
Dark Lord
User Comment Image

Edge Lord
User Comment Image
jlabatman
jlabatman - 7/21/2026, 8:54 AM
Surprisingly i really like this show, the ending of season 2 was awesome, cant wait for season 3!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder