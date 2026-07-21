The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Trailer Release Date Revealed; New Poster Teases Sauron

The first poster for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 has been released (via SFFGazette.com), and with that comes confirmation of when we'll get a teaser trailer for the Prime Video series.

Amazon is bringing the show to this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, where it will have a panel on Friday at 10 am PT. Now, with the official social media channels for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power confirming that a trailer is coming that day, it's safe to assume the first footage from the show will be released online during its Hall H presentation.

What does the poster tell us about Season 3? Well, along with showcasing Charlie Vickers as Sauron, we see that he's holding what appears to be The One Ring.

This next batch of episodes is set to explore his creation of the powerful artefact, likely meaning that the planned fourth and fifth seasons will delve into the impact wearing it had on him and how it transformed him into Middle-earth's greatest threat. The expectation is still that The Rings of Power will end with the battle between Isildur of Gondor and Sauron, which opened The Fellowship of the Ring movie in 2001.

During a recent interview with Empire, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power co-showrunner Patrick McKay teased, "The first two seasons were all about building out this world. But throughout that time, we’re lighting all these fuses and setting all these stories in motion. The third season is when all those bombs are starting to explode."

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While the series hasn't been the Game of Thrones-beater that Amazon anticipated, the decision to focus on Gandalf and Sauron has piqued the interest of fans eager to see more of those iconic characters on screen. As a reminder, despite being set in the same world, The Rings of Power is not directly connected to the movies, which largely focus on the Third Age of Middle-earth history.

This small-screen adaptation takes place in the Second Age, with the way the rights to J. R. R. Tolkien's work have been handled allowing Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery to explore certain times and characters.

Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will – and at last rule all Middle-earth.

Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brandstrom. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer, and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on November 11.