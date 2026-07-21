The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Trailer Release Date Revealed; New Poster Teases Sauron

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Trailer Release Date Revealed; New Poster Teases Sauron

A new poster for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 puts the spotlight on Sauron, and ahead of a panel at Comic-Con later this week, we know when the first trailer debuts.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2026 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: SFFGazette.com

The first poster for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 has been released (via SFFGazette.com), and with that comes confirmation of when we'll get a teaser trailer for the Prime Video series.

Amazon is bringing the show to this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, where it will have a panel on Friday at 10 am PT. Now, with the official social media channels for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power confirming that a trailer is coming that day, it's safe to assume the first footage from the show will be released online during its Hall H presentation.

What does the poster tell us about Season 3? Well, along with showcasing Charlie Vickers as Sauron, we see that he's holding what appears to be The One Ring.

This next batch of episodes is set to explore his creation of the powerful artefact, likely meaning that the planned fourth and fifth seasons will delve into the impact wearing it had on him and how it transformed him into Middle-earth's greatest threat. The expectation is still that The Rings of Power will end with the battle between Isildur of Gondor and Sauron, which opened The Fellowship of the Ring movie in 2001.

During a recent interview with Empire, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power co-showrunner Patrick McKay teased, "The first two seasons were all about building out this world. But throughout that time, we’re lighting all these fuses and setting all these stories in motion. The third season is when all those bombs are starting to explode."

ALSO READ: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3:
Best Look Yet At Daniel Weyman's Gandalf Revealed

While the series hasn't been the Game of Thrones-beater that Amazon anticipated, the decision to focus on Gandalf and Sauron has piqued the interest of fans eager to see more of those iconic characters on screen. As a reminder, despite being set in the same world, The Rings of Power is not directly connected to the movies, which largely focus on the Third Age of Middle-earth history.

This small-screen adaptation takes place in the Second Age, with the way the rights to J. R. R. Tolkien's work have been handled allowing Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery to explore certain times and characters.

Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will – and at last rule all Middle-earth.

Season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brandstrom. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer, and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers. 

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on November 11.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Reveals New Look At Gandalf, Sauron, And Mûmak
Related:

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Reveals New Look At Gandalf, Sauron, And Mûmak
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 SDCC Banners Reveal Gandalf The Grey's New Look
Recommended For You:

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 SDCC Banners Reveal Gandalf The Grey's New Look

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/21/2026, 6:58 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/21/2026, 7:02 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/21/2026, 7:05 PM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/21/2026, 7:06 PM

I won't watch this, but I predict Sorehead will get it in the ass at the end of all this magic ring stuff.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2026, 7:32 PM
That poster is kinda cool imo…

Besides the dwarves and Elrond & Durin’s friendship , Charlie Vickers as Sauron has been one of the more consistently great parts of the show overall imo (which I like as a whole tbh).

His storyline with Celebrimbor last season and the back & forth between them was compelling so I can’t wait to see his journey continue even though we know it’s end!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder