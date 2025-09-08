THE LAST WITCH HUNTER, One Of Vin Diesel's Biggest Flops, Is Getting A Sequel Following Streaming Success

THE LAST WITCH HUNTER, One Of Vin Diesel's Biggest Flops, Is Getting A Sequel Following Streaming Success

Lionsgate has announced plans for a sequel to 2015's The Last Witch Hunter, with Vin Diesel set to reprise his role as Kaulder, and Michael Caine planning to come out of retirement for the movie...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 08, 2025 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

The Last Witch Hunter was released in 2015, and like most of Vin Diesel's projects outside of Fast & Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy, it didn't really connect with moviegoers. 

The movie grossed just shy of $147 million on a reported $71 million - $90 million budget, and sits at a dire 18% on Rotten Tomatoes. As the review aggregator's Critics Consensus puts it, "Grim, plodding, and an overall ill fit for Vin Diesel's particular charms, The Last Witch Hunter will bore and/or confuse all but the least demanding action-fantasy fans."

Despite that, Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) has confirmed that Lionsgate is moving forward with a sequel to The Last Witch Hunter (Diesel first teased his return as Kaulder, the immortal Witch Hunter, in an Instagram post last week). 

While a deal has yet to be finalised, screen icon Michael Caine is also attached to reprise his role as Dolan in the follow-up. Yes, this is the movie that the 92-year-old star of The Dark Knight Trilogy is coming out of retirement for. 

Why is a critical and commercial flop getting a sequel? As the trade puts it, "The move goes with Lionsgate's strategy to grow IP with staying power and sci-fi fantasy spectacle elements that can overperform in the ancillary markets and create long-term library value."

It's later said that the movie has "performed consistently in ancillary markets and re-emerged as a streaming hit this year," ranking in the five most-viewed movies on Netflix. Between that and advancements in technology, which mean The Last Witch Hunter 2 can be made for less, Lionsgate taking a gamble on a movie that they'll likely profit greatly from on streaming does make sense. 

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group said, "The Last Witch Hunter has grown since its theatrical release into a global fan favorite, with audiences continuing to discover and re-watch it across every platform over the past decade."

"That enduring enthusiasm made clear there is an appetite for more stories set in this world. Vin and I have partnered many times over the years, and he is a true force in our industry," he continued. "I’m thrilled to be reuniting with him as he returns to this iconic role, and excited by how advancements in filmmaking technology now allow us to economically deliver a sequel on an even more ambitious scale."

In The Last Witch Hunter, when a powerful coven aims to unleash a deadly plague on New York, an immortal witch hunter, a priest, and a young witch must thwart the lethal plan.

Lionsgate has yet to announce a release date for this sequel to The Last Witch Hunter

PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 9/8/2025, 5:37 PM
It's his D&D character plopped into a movie, right? Something like that?
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 9/8/2025, 5:50 PM
@PapaSpank54 - Yeah I think I read he only agreed to be in the xXx sequel if they'd let him make this. Between that and getting the rights to Riddick for a 30 second cameo, you can't deny he's a savvy business man with bad taste.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 9/8/2025, 5:40 PM
Its crap.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/8/2025, 5:45 PM
i've never seen this piece of shit film but it does deserve a sequel
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/8/2025, 5:47 PM
This isn't the Snyder cut we were asking for Netflix
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 9/8/2025, 5:49 PM
If ever you were wondering about the studios attitude towards streaming...
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 9/8/2025, 5:52 PM
The money is in the steams lads. Theaters are dead.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 9/8/2025, 5:59 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - this is basically what happened with old films. Theaters aren’t dead for say. This basically became a cult classic thanks to streaming. Much like how vhs and dvds saved other movies and shows.
Joker666
Joker666 - 9/8/2025, 6:21 PM
Hahahahaha….this gets a sequel? What’s next, a sequel to Joker 2?
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 9/8/2025, 6:25 PM
I'll be honest, I've met plenty of Vin Diesel fans in my day. No denying how huge the Fast and Furious movies are. Same with Guardians of the Galaxy. Riddick gets a lot of love, xXx even gets it's fair share. The Pacifier, for goodness sake, has it's fans. Hell, I can't love "The Iron Giant" as much as I do, withoug giving him some credit. But with all that said, I have honestly never once, heard anybody say anything posiitive about the Last Witchhunter. If Lionsgate were to say, "Well, it didn't turn out like we had hoped, but we think the idea is strong, so we're going to remake it or reboot it." OK, maybe. But a sequel? That's like saying, "The Room" was the most hated and ridiculed movie ever, but peoople are now watching it out of morbid curiosity. Someone get me Tommy Weiseau on the phone. Let's do more of that!"

