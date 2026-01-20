THE MUMMY 4 Rumor: Here's The Latest On Whether Dwayne Johnson Will Return As The Scorpion King

Last November, it was revealed that Universal Pictures is in talks with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz to resurrect The Mummy franchise from the '90s and 2000s. If a deal is made, the actors will reprise their roles as Rick O'Connell and Evelyn O'Connell, respectively.

Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Scream, Abigail) are currently set to direct the movie from a script by David Coggeshall (The Deliverance). Franchise veteran Sean Daniel would produce alongside William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein of Project X Entertainment.

Plot details have, somewhat appropriately, been kept under wraps. There have been rumours for some time that Fraser might return to lead another Mummy movie, while we've also heard chatter about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reprising his role as The Scorpion King in a future project.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, an update has been revealedby Daniel Richtman. He reports that Universal is pursuing Johnson to at least make a cameo appearance in The Mummy 4.

While The Rock's days as a guaranteed box office draw appear to be over, his presence would boost interest and could even open the door to the studio resurrecting The Scorpion King franchise.

"My lips are sealed!" Fraser recently said of plans for another Mummy movie. "I'm hopeful to have good news soon because I know how popular the films were. People say, 'I grew up watching that movie, and now I’ve got kids.' Let’s all keep our fingers crossed and light a candle."

Johnson has also confirmed that he would consider reuniting with Fraser, an actor he credits with helping give him his start in Hollywood.

"Oh, man, I don’t know. I’m always open. To be clear, that is Brendan Fraser’s franchise. I love that man. He’s one of my greatest supporters. We support each other. And if they want to call the Scorpion King, I know a guy who knows a guy," he shared. "I would certainly consider it. Because that franchise changed my life."

Fraser and Weisz shared the screen in two Mummy movies: 1999's The Mummy and 2001's The Mummy Returns. Stephen Sommers directed those, and both grossed over $400 million worldwide (adjusted for inflation, that's close to $800 million apiece).

The movies were so popular that theme park attractions and a spin-off, The Scorpion King, followed. While not a critical darling, Rob Cohen's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008 was another success with a $403 million haul, even though Fraser starred without Weisz.

As for The Scorpion King, while the movie was by no means a critical hit, the spin-off was a moderate financial success, making just shy of $179 million at the worldwide box office on a reported $60 million budget.

There were plans for Johnson to return in a sequel, but the movie was shelved until a direct-to-video prequel, The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior, was released in 2008, starring Michael Copon as Mathayus. More followed, starring Victor Webster and Zach McGowan, none of which received theatrical releases.

Stay tuned for updates on The Mummy 4 as we have them.