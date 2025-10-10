RUMOR: THE MUMMY RETURNS Star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Is In Talks To Return As THE SCORPION KING

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson played Mathayus in The Mummy Returns and The Scorpion King, and according to a new report, the actor is in talks to reprise the role that first put him on the map in Hollywood.

By JoshWilding - Oct 10, 2025 08:10 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had barely been in WWE for half a decade when he started trying to break into Hollywood. That began with a cameo role in 2001's The Mummy Returns as Mathayus. The character struck a chord with moviegoers, and The Scorpion King followed in 2002.

While the movie was by no means a critical hit, the spin-off was a moderate financial success, making just shy of $179 million at the worldwide box office on a reported $60 million budget. 

There were plans for Johnson to return in a sequel, but the movie was shelved until a direct-to-video prequel, The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior, was released in 2008, starring Michael Copon as Mathayus. 

Victor Webster took over the role in 2012's The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption, and returned for The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power. At this point, you might think we're trolling you, but a fifth direct-to-video instalment really did follow in 2018 with Zach McGowan taking centre stage in Scorpion King: Book of Souls

We first heard of plans for a reboot in 2020, with Johnson attached as a producer for a contemporary adaptation of the character's story. According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH (via SFFGazette.com), "The Rock is in talks to return as the Scorpion King," suggesting The Smashing Machine star will once again play the character that helped put him on the map. 

It would be a fun role for Johnson, who, after a series of failures, is looking to make his mark as a "serious" actor with dramatic roles. However, he isn't turning his back on blockbuster fare and will shoot the next Jumanji movie next year. 

Last year, The Mummy Returns director Stephen Sommers reflected on casting The Rock as The Scorpion King. "He was great. I had never heard of the guy, but then they sent me some footage of him, and he was just perfect," the filmmaker recalled. "I had to shoot so fast with him because he flew into Marrakesh on Wednesday, and he had to be in Detroit for a WWE thing on Saturday."

"But boy, was he a trooper. As soon as the studio saw the dailies, the president of Universal was calling me up and saying, 'You got to write a movie for him.' Somehow over the next week or so, I came up with this idea that became the Scorpion King movie," Sommers explained. 

The Scorpion King franchise definitely has potential, especially as only The Rock's version of Mathayus left a lasting impression on moviegoers (with all due respect to his lesser-known successors). It's worth pointing out that there have been rumblings about a new The Mummy movie starring Brendan Fraser, so perhaps that's the project Johnson has been in discussions about.

Keep checking back here for updates on The Scorpion King as we have them. 

TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 10/10/2025, 8:22 AM
THE MUMMY 4: RETURN OF THE SCORPION KING

Bring back Fraser and Weisz and I'm there day one.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/10/2025, 8:23 AM
His recent attempt at "real" acting got mediocre reviews and was a box office flop, so back to doing the same old shtick he goes.

User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/10/2025, 9:20 AM
@Feralwookiee - those doesn't actually mean shite and you know why they are what they are. The movie actually is good his acting is good and no, I don't like him and usually I don't like his movies either.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 10/10/2025, 8:34 AM
No way he does this
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 10/10/2025, 8:34 AM
"There were plans for Johnson to return in a sequel, but the movie was shelved until a direct-to-video prequel, The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior, was released in 2008, starring Michael Copon as Mathayus"

And that's the reason there shouldn't be any more sequels of this franchise, yet here we are.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 10/10/2025, 8:53 AM
@MaxPaint - No one on the planet needs this project to exist.

Like I've written before; Modern Hollywood is sequels, prequels, remakes or GTFO... 😖
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/10/2025, 8:59 AM
@MaxPaint - Didn't even know there was DtV sequels/prequels or whatever, I'd guess IF they returned to the Rock version of the character they'd probably ignore all of those.

I'm not against the idea of doing a second big screen film, if it is good, but I'm very hit and miss on Rock as an actor in general and unsure if there would be enough interest in it in order for it to do well at the BO. However I could get them actualy going there and doing the story where he ends up taking on the form we saw in the Mummy film to make it a complete trilogy for the Rock and increase views of those prior two films (plus the first 1999 Mummy film in the franchise) online.
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 10/10/2025, 8:45 AM
Loved this Mummy series and ironically, I watched The Mummy Returns a couple of nights ago.
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 10/10/2025, 8:55 AM
Err, no thank you.

