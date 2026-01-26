THE ODYSSEY TV Spot Reveals That Rapper Travis Scott Has Joined The Cast In An Unexpected Role

A new TV spot for The Odyssey aired during this weekend's New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos AFC Championship game. While it hasn't been officially released, we've unearthed the teaser in HD (via SFFGazette.com), and it reveals a new look at rapper Travis Scott's unnamed character.

The promo opens with Telemachus hoping to learn more about the whereabouts of his father, Odysseus, before Menelaus, the Greek king of Sparta and Agamemnon's brother, calls for a story of his adventures. It's Scott who steps forward to recount the hero's infiltration of the city of Troy, using the legendary Trojan Horse.

Standing atop a table, Scott declares, "A man. A trick. A trick to break the walls of Troy. It's burning, screaming to the ground."

While many of you probably didn't expect to see the rapper in The Odyssey, this isn't the first time Scott and filmmaker Christopher Nolan have worked together. In 2020, the singer-songwriter recorded "The Plan" for the Tenet soundtrack.

There was a huge amount of excitement to see what Nolan would follow Oppenheimer with, and his plans for a new take on Homer's epic poem, composed in the 8th Century, surprised everyone. However, the filmmaker will no doubt deliver something special here as he embarks on his first sword-and-sandals epic.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," the movie's brief synopsis reveals. "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

The ancient Greek poem is one of the foundational texts of Western literature. It tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca (Damon), and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. The tale includes iconic stories like Odysseus' encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe, culminating in a reunion with his wife Penelope (Hathaway). His son, Telemachus (Holland), also has a big role to play.

The cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Lupita Nyong'o, Will Yun Lee, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Corey Hawkins, Josh Stewart, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, and Logan Marshall-Green.

The Odyssey arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026.