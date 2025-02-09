Toothless Takes Flight In Epic HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON "Big Game" TV Spot - New Trailer Arrives On Wednesday

Toothless Takes Flight In Epic HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON &quot;Big Game&quot; TV Spot - New Trailer Arrives On Wednesday

In the 30-second "Big Game" TV spot for Universal's live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, Hiccup and Toothless take flight for what looks set to be a truly breathtaking sequence in the movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 09, 2025 10:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

The animated How to Train Your Dragon franchise is one of DreamWorks' most popular and commercially successful properties. That's why the Isle of Berk is coming to Universal Orlando's Epic Universe, and Universal Pictures is going all-in on the upcoming live-action remake.

That includes dropping a new "Big Game" TV spot (via SFFGazette.com) for the movie during today's Super Bowl. As well as some familiar shots from the teaser trailer, we now see Hiccup and Toothless take flight in what promises to be an epic sequence. There are dragons galore and they all look suitably impressive. 

Along with this sneak peek, we can also share the news that a new trailer for How to Train Your Dragon will be released on Wednesday. 

Much has been said about the possibility of How To Train Your Dragon is a shot-for-shot remake of the DreamWorks Animation classic released in 2010. Time will tell on that front, but everything we see here looks suitably epic and chances are this ends up being one of 2025's biggest hits. 

Describing the movie as "a game-changer," Gerard Butler recently teased, "I can say it has just been a joy to be a part of these movies, to tell those stories, and see them being received by the public."

"And to work with Dean DeBlois, the director, and with all this amazing crew, then to see it come out - part of the reason I got into this business is knowing that you're taking magic and magical worlds, feelings, and ideas that maybe will entrance people and help them in their own lives."

"Even if it's just to escape," the Chief Stoick the Vast actor added. "This is going to bring all that. It’s going to be an unforgettable classic. I'm just honored to be a part of it."

Check out the "Big Game" TV spot for How to Train Your Dragon in the players below.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon.

Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (Nico Parker; The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding. 

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader. 

How to Train Your Dragon also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by Dean DeBlois, and arrives in theaters on June 13.

Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY Adds Elliot Page; Mia Goth Also Rumored For Role
Related:

Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY Adds Elliot Page; Mia Goth Also Rumored For Role
NOSFERATU Director Robert Eggers Confirmed To Helm LABYRINTH Sequel
Recommended For You:

NOSFERATU Director Robert Eggers Confirmed To Helm LABYRINTH Sequel

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/9/2025, 10:14 PM
Where is all the other Trailers? What happened to Superman's Puppy Bowl?
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 2/9/2025, 10:25 PM
@AllsGood - it was literally nothing. Just gunn talking about his dog and krypto. No new footage.
billnye69
billnye69 - 2/9/2025, 10:28 PM
Chefs were embarrassing.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder