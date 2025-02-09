Toothless Takes Flight In Epic HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON "Big Game" TV Spot - New Trailer Arrives On Wednesday

The animated How to Train Your Dragon franchise is one of DreamWorks' most popular and commercially successful properties. That's why the Isle of Berk is coming to Universal Orlando's Epic Universe, and Universal Pictures is going all-in on the upcoming live-action remake.

That includes dropping a new "Big Game" TV spot (via SFFGazette.com) for the movie during today's Super Bowl. As well as some familiar shots from the teaser trailer, we now see Hiccup and Toothless take flight in what promises to be an epic sequence. There are dragons galore and they all look suitably impressive.

Along with this sneak peek, we can also share the news that a new trailer for How to Train Your Dragon will be released on Wednesday.

Much has been said about the possibility of How To Train Your Dragon is a shot-for-shot remake of the DreamWorks Animation classic released in 2010. Time will tell on that front, but everything we see here looks suitably epic and chances are this ends up being one of 2025's biggest hits.

Describing the movie as "a game-changer," Gerard Butler recently teased, "I can say it has just been a joy to be a part of these movies, to tell those stories, and see them being received by the public."

"And to work with Dean DeBlois, the director, and with all this amazing crew, then to see it come out - part of the reason I got into this business is knowing that you're taking magic and magical worlds, feelings, and ideas that maybe will entrance people and help them in their own lives."

"Even if it's just to escape," the Chief Stoick the Vast actor added. "This is going to bring all that. It’s going to be an unforgettable classic. I'm just honored to be a part of it."

Check out the "Big Game" TV spot for How to Train Your Dragon in the players below.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon.

Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (Nico Parker; The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

How to Train Your Dragon also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by Dean DeBlois, and arrives in theaters on June 13.