MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Toys Reveal First Look At The Skel-Knights And Live-Action Rotons

Masters of the Universe will have a major presence in toy stores this summer, and this newest wave of merchandise shows a green-skulled Skeletor, the Skel-Knights, and the Rotons.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 11, 2026 06:02 PM EST
Source: He-Mania.com (via Toonado.com)

As we first reported on Toonado.com, New Masters of the Universe toys have been revealed, featuring a powered-up Skeletor, one of the villain's Skel-Knight warriors, and the Roton, one of the deadly vehicles used by the franchise's baddies.

He-Mania.com was first to share these latest product images, and while we don't have new character bios or descriptions to go with them, fans of the classic animated series will no doubt be happy to see all of this.

Of course, it's always best to take any merchandise with a pinch of salt, as it's not always indicative of what we'll see on screen. These are movie-inspired designs, though, and the first trailer made it abundantly clear that this adaptation will honour what's come before.  

Filmmaker Travis Knight has talked about embracing the classic cartoon for He-Man's long-awaited live-action reboot, and recently explained, "There’s an inherent silliness to it, which we are acknowledging and embracing. I think it’s a virtue, actually."

"And it’s woven into the script to help some of these things make sense to a modern audience," he continued. "Like, why would that character have that stupid name? Well, over the course of the movie we show you why."

Knight is saying all the right things, but can he satisfy fans who have spent decades waiting for another Masters of the Universe movie? It won't be easy, but there's certainly plenty of fan-service (which has its fair share of positives and negatives). 

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.

